Bills Trade Rumors: Team Could Deal 1st Round Pick for Pro Bowl WR

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will be looking to add some speed this offseason, and an insider suggests that one of the league’s fastest wide receivers could be a trade target.

In his season-ending remarks, Beane said the Bills would love to find someone like Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who can rack up yards after the catch and turn small plays into big ones.

“You’d love to have a RAC (run-after-catch) guy that you can get the ball to and he can turn a 5-yard pass into a 60-yard touchdown,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “We talked about speed here. You can never have enough of that. So we’ll continue to look for various ways.”

This offseason, the Bills could find themselves with the unique opportunity to land a receiver who could be even faster than Hill, though it would come at the cost of their first-round pick.

Bills Could Target Speedy WR

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar suggested that the Seattle Seahawks could be willing to trade wide receiver DK Metcalf in exchange for a first-round pick. Metcalf’s contract is up after the 2022 season, and the Seahawks currently don’t have a first-round pick in the draft. For a team likely headed to a rebuild, it could be worth parting with the uniquely talented receiver.

“Seattle would have no problem finding someone willing to give up a first-round pick — perhaps an early one — for the right to acquire Metcalf and sign him to an extension that pays him like one of the best players at his position (about $22 million per year),” Dugar wrote.

Nate Geary, the pregame and halftime host for the team’s official broadcast, suggested that the Bills could try to land Metcalf with their No. 25 overall pick.

As Dugar noted, Metcalf has been one of the league’s most productive receivers through the last three seasons, ranking fifth in touchdowns (29) and 10th in receiving yards (3,170) during that time.

Bills Facing Quiet Offseason

While a trade with the Seahawks could give the Bills one of the league’s best wide receiver tandems with Metcalf and Stefon Diggs, most signs point to a more quiet offseason for Buffalo. Beane has warned that the team won’t have much room to make moves, especially since Josh Allen’s contract extension will be kicking in. Beane said the Bills will be forced to make some difficult decisions in free agency, likely lettering players go that he would rather keep.

“There may be some guys on this team that I want to keep, but I can’t keep them all,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “We now have paid Josh (Allen) — which is good. Because I know what his number is on the books for the upcoming years and we can just build around it.”

Whatever moves the Bills do make could be focused on protecting Josh Allen, Beane stressed.

There could be some moves at Beane’s disposal to create more cap space, including asking receiver Cole Beasley to restructure his contract and take a pay cut.

