Bills Rumors: 1st Round Pick’s Benching Sparks Trade Speculation

A little more than one year after the Buffalo Bills traded up the draft board to snag Kaiir Elam, the cornerback’s tenure in Buffalo could be nearing its conclusion.

Elam has struggled over the course of his one-plus seasons in Buffalo, ending up as a healthy scratch for the first four games of this season before an injury to Tre’Davious White thrust him back into the lineup.

The Bills announced that Elam would be a healthy scratch again for their October 26 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making it the fifth time in eight weeks that he didn’t see the field. The move led to speculation that the team could be preparing to move Elam at the upcoming trade deadline.

Bills Bench Kaiir Elam for Veteran

The Bills had already made a move to bolster their secondary prior to Thursday’s game, bringing back veteran Josh Norman to the practice squad for what will be his second stint with the team. Norman played for the Bills during the 2020 season, and also worked with head coach Sean McDermott during his time as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills elevated Norman from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Buccaneers, adding some veteran depth in place of Elam.

Norman had a meaningful impact in his first stint with the Bills, appearing in nine games including three starts and recording 24 tackles with two fumble recoveries, four passes defensed and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

The former All-Pro cornerback continued his strong play for the Bills during their run to the AFC championship game that year, making six tackles with one forced fumble in three postseason games.

The team’s decision to play Norman over Elam sparked some trade speculation, with some wondering whether the team was trying to keep him healthy ahead of the October 31 trade deadline.

Kaiir Elam Has Been in Trade Rumors Before

There had already been growing speculation about Elam’s future in Buffalo leading up to Thursday’s benching. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports suggested that the Bills could target Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson to boost their secondary, shipping away Elam in the process.

Benjamin noted that it would likely be expensive for the Bills to land Johnson, and they would have to work on a contract extension as he is in the final year of his rookie deal, but suggested it could be worth it for the Super Bowl contenders.

“Elam was drafted No. 22 overall just a year ago, but he’s struggled to acclimate himself in Sean McDermott’s secondary, and with Tre’Davious White injured, Buffalo could use a proven cover man for its expected playoff run,” Benjamin wrote. “Johnson is one of the Bears’ top assets, but he might be able to strike a lucrative long-term deal with an actual contender in this scenario.”

If the Bills do make a move at the trade deadline, they could look to fill some of the other holes on their defense. Linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were both placed on injured reserve earlier in the season.