“Allen’s contract can be restructured pretty easily to free up about $2.5 million in cap space,” he wrote. “Another option is to release linebacker Tyler Matakevich. He led the team in snaps on special teams last year, but at more than $2.5 million, he is a pretty expensive luxury at the moment. If those two moves were made, the Bills would be able to bring in a veteran cornerback in the range of about $4 million. It’s a pretty good idea.”

Matakevich, a 2016 seventh-round draft pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers, came to the Bills in 2020 and signed a one-year contract extension last offseason. He has been a fixture of special teams units, leading the unit in total snaps last season.

We’ve agreed to terms with LB Tyler Matakevich on a one-year extension! #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/4UnlQiKAo5 pic.twitter.com/HQU2jkqVkq — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 16, 2021

Matakevich could have value beyond special teams in the upcoming season, which could justify his larger salary. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey suggested that he would take over the backup linebacker role that Klein had played.

Bills Make Special Teams Investment

While the most high-profile moves from the Bills came on defense with the addition of Miller and at offensive line, where they added veteran guard Rodger Safford, the team has also made some investment into special teams. Backup running back and special teams fixture Taiwan Jones re-signed with the team this week, his agent announced on March 25. As the Buffalo News noted, Jones played on 70.5% of special teams snaps last season, behind only Matakevich and Reggie Gilliam.

What punter Matt Haack said about struggles last week against the #Jets as the Bills head into the wild-card round:

Many expect the team to also bring in another punter to compete with incumbent Matt Haack for the starting job. Though the Bills were among the teams punting the least last season as they instead employed an aggressive strategy on fourth downs, Haack sometimes struggled when called upon to punt. Those struggles came to a head in the season finale, a game played at home against the New York Jets in rough weather conditions. Though the Bills would ultimately win the game and clinch a second straight AFC East title, Haack shanked a series of punts that allowed the Jets to hang in the game.

