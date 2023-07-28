Bills Under Fire for Stance in Nyheim Hines Contract Dispute

The Buffalo Bills are taking some criticism for their stance toward Nyheim Hines as a contract dispute with the running back’s agent becomes increasingly public.

Hines is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in a jet ski accident. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that because it was a non-football accident, it will wipe out Hines’ $2.56-million salary and the team is now trying to claw back more of the money he had been owed.

That did not sit well with some fans, who took Hines’ side in the dispute and criticized the Bills for aggressively seeking to recoup some of the salary and bonuses he had originally been owed.

Bills Called Out for ‘Unfair’ Stance

Hines did not appear to be directly at fault in the incident. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Hines was not operating his jet ski at the time of the accident, and that someone else crashed into him.

“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”

But because it was a non-football injury, the Bills proposed withholding the $400,000 installment of Hines’ $600,000 signing bonus that was scheduled to be paid later this year, Florio reported. The team is also seeking to withhold a $100,000 workout bonus that Hines earned in the offseason.