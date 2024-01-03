Bills Urged to Bench Veteran RB After Costly Miscue

The Buffalo Bills go into Week 18 facing a critical game against the Miami Dolphins where a win would give them the division and a No. 2 seed and a loss could send them out of the playoffs entirely.

Some insiders are suggesting the Bills make a big change on offense ahead of the January 6 game, sending veteran running back Latavius Murray to the bench amid his shrinking role and struggling performance. Murray had a critical miscue in the team’s December 31 win over the New England Patriots, with another seasoned veteran potentially waiting to fill in from the practice squad.

Latavius Murray Getting ‘Scraps’

Murray struggled on Sunday, rushing just one time, a 3rd-and-1 carry where he failed to gain a yard. He later had a costly drop on another third-down play. Reporter Joe DiBiase of WGR 550 suggested that the Bills could follow up last week’s benching of veteran edge rusher Von Miller by sending Murray to the bench for the season finale.

“Next veteran to be a healthy inactive should be Latavius Murray,” DiBiase wrote on X.

Bills reporter Bradley Gelber joined in questioning why the team continued to utilize the 33-year-old running back.

“Why is Latavius Murray active at this point?” Gelber wrote on X.

The Bills signed Murray last offseason as part of an effort to overhaul their rushing game, coming along with fellow veteran Damien Harris. Though he played an important role in short-yardage situations and as a counter to speedier back James Cook earlier this season, Murray has seen his role in the offense steadily dwindling in recent weeks. Murray has 79 carries for 300 yards this season with four touchdowns, adding 17 catches for 119 yards.

As CBS Sports pointed out, the Bills have leaned more heavily on Cook in recent weeks. The report predicted that the Bills could call on practice squad back Leonard Fournette to fill Murray’s role.