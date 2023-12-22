Bills Urged to Poach ‘High-Upside’ WR from Packers

The Buffalo Bills found their groove on offense in last week’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, riding second-year running back James Cook in their most effective rushing performance of the season.

With three critical games left in the season and the Bills looking to fight their way back into the playoff picture, one outlet suggests it could be time to bolster the wide receiving corps with more youth and speed as well.

Bleacher Report urged the Bills to consider adding poaching wide receiver Bo Melton from the Green Bay Packers, adding some speed for the final stretch.

Bills Could Add WR With ‘Juice’ The report noted that the Bills don’t have many needs at wide receiver for the remainder of the 2023 season, with a fully healthy contingent of receivers, but may need to start looking toward the future. “With Gabriel Davis set to hit free agency and th e Bills looking for more production at the position, they could use another young receiver to get a look at before the offseason,” the report noted. Melton has not seen much action this season, appearing in just two games and making one reception for 7 yards. The Bleacher Report noted that his speed could be an asset to the Bills, with the potential of getting one piece in place for next season.