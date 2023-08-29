Bills Urged to Pursue Ex-Cowboys QB as New Option Behind Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills made some major changes to their quarterback room this offseason, letting veteran Case Keenum leave in free agency and picking up Kyle Allen as the new backup to starter Josh Allen.

But Kyle Allen’s struggles in training camp and the preseason prompted some insiders to speculate that the team could make another change, bringing in more competition for the No. 2 spot.

As other NFL teams pare down their rosters, there could be a new option on the table for the Bills — soon-to-be former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier. Some analysts suggested that Grier could be a good candidate for the practice squad in Buffalo, where he could eventually have the chance to compete for the No. 2 spot once he has learned the playbook.

“Could the Bills go after Grier?” noted NFL Draft Diamonds on Twitter. “He had a good preseason, or will they stay with Kyle Allen and place Barkley on PS”

New Option for Bills

Grier came into the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and started two games in his rookie season, throwing for 228 total yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Grier has not appeared in an NFL game since that season, but showed off his talent with the Cowboys this preseason. The 28-year-old threw for a total of 640 yards with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

As ESPN’s Todd Archer reported, Grier became the odd man out in Dallas after the Cowboys landed San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance in a trade. Lance is now expected to back up Dak Prescott in Dallas, while Grier is expected to be out of a job when the Cowboys name their final 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Idk if the #Bills would make Grier the #2 having no experience in our system but I wouldn’t mind them selling him on coming here to be the PS QB and vie for that job next season. #BillsMafia https://t.co/yo5gNRofLZ — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) August 27, 2023

On the way to his expected cut at the August 29 roster deadline, Grier earned some praise from Prescott for his play in the preseason.

“Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “So it’s a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there. Plays his a** off, comes in, prepares the right way each and every day.”

Bills May Need More Help

Whether the Bills choose to give Grier a look or not, many insiders expect them to bring in more competition for Kyle Allen. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia suggested that the Bills could look to bring back Keenum, noting that the Houston Texans may be a willing trade partner as Keenum had fallen behind both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills on the quarterback depth chart as the season nears.

“The Texans may want to have a veteran voice for their two young quarterbacks, but should he become available, it likely would take little to acquire him, and Keenum could hit the ground running with the playbook he mastered last year,” Buscaglia wrote. “Keenum’s cap hit would only be $2.5 million this year, which the Bills would have the cap space to add. So it’s all up to (Kyle) Allen, who will likely control his fate Saturday.”