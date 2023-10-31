Bills Urged to Pursue Davante Adams Trade After His Sideline Outburst

Davante Adams did not appear happy with his team’s performance in their Monday Night Football loss on October 30, and some Buffalo Bills fans are suggesting he could find a happier home in Buffalo.

Adams was seen growing frustrated during the Las Vegas Raiders‘ loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, slamming his helmet down on the sidelines near the end of the fourth quarter. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed Adams on a pair of potential touchdown passes as the team dropped to 3-5.

.@RGIII says the Raiders should trade Davante Adams 👀 pic.twitter.com/0zJYnQmCN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2023

The outburst led to growing speculation that the Raiders could move the All-Pro receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline, and new suggests that he come to the Bills.

Bills Could Afford to Add Davante Adams

The Bills already sparked trade speculation when they restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins, creating $3.9 million in cap space ahead of the deadline. Greg Tompsett of the Bills fan site Cover1 noted that the Bills would be able to afford Adams if they chose to pull off a trade.

“The Bills would owe Davante Adams $3.646M in Salary and per game roster bonuses the rest of the season- technically doable,” he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He has $16.89M guaranteed in 2024 – a little tougher to maneuver but all things are possible with the banana stand.”

It’s not just fans speculating that Adams could come to Buffalo. As recently as last week, the Bills were seen as the top contender to land Adams. SI.com’s Anthony Licciardi reported on October 19 that the Bills were listed as the betting favorite to land Adams.

Licciardi noted that it would be tricky for the Bills to acquire Adams, but he could help their hopes of winning a Super Bowl.

“However, inserting Adams into this offense would make for fireworks and re-establish Buffalo as a true Super Bowl contender,” Licciardi wrote. “Injuries to the defense and concerns around the non-Diggs supporting cast could render the Bills an early January exit. Adding Adams puts them firmly in the elite tier of NFL offenses.”

Davante Adams Frustrated in Las Vegas

Adams has been open about his frustrations with the Raiders’ offense. After catching just two passes in his team’s win over the New England Patriots on October 15, Adams told reporters that he believes he should be more heavily involved in the passing game.

“I’m a human being, and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams told reporters, via SI.com. “I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game; why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point. … When you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses. It’s greatness.

“So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out. I came here to win and to do it the right way. So if it don’t look like it’s supposed to look, then I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not part of the plan.”