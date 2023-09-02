Bills Urged to Add $67.5M Ex-Vikings Star in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills spent the summer holding auditions for who will replace Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker, but one insider believes the next starter could still be waiting in the wings.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote about the best free-agent options for all 32 NFL teams, suggesting the Bills target former Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Ballentine wrote that the four-time Pro Bowler could be the best fit as the Bills develop a trio of young linebackers.

The Bills may also have another candidate who joined in free agency this week.

Bills Urged to Add Veteran Linebacker With ‘A Little Juice’

Ballentine noted that the Bills held a competition in training camp to find Edmunds’ replacement, with Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams competing for the starting spot. He suggested that Barr could be a more steady option.

“Teams have to be able to develop young players like them to fill holes, but it won’t hurt the Bills to add a veteran with an established floor such as Anthony Barr,” Ballentine wrote.

“The 31-year-old was essentially asked to fill that same role for the Dallas Cowboys last season and was solid. He earned a PFF grade of 59.7 while racking up 58 tackles in 10 games.”

With the Giants meeting with veteran LB Anthony Barr yesterday, you have wonder if the Giants will make the determination if they need Barr given how the linebackers play tonight vs the Panthers. Barr left without a deal, but that could all change if the Giants feel like they… pic.twitter.com/hdRPoyilbt — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) August 18, 2023

Ballentine wrote that even if Barr doesn’t start for the Bills, he could be utilized as a “situational blitzer with a little juice left to get after quarterbacks.”

Barr played the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings before signing with the Cowboys in 2022. He signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with the Vikings in 2018 but joined the Cowboys last year on a $2 million deal, which could be more affordable to a Bills team with salary cap constraints.

Bills Could Tap Another Candidate

The Bills could have plans for another veteran linebacker to eventually jump into the mix. The team picked up former Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey after his surprise release this week, adding him to the practice squad on August 30.

Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino noted that Kirksey was a stalwart for the Texans last season, playing a career-high 1,139 snaps though struggling at times in pass coverage. Kirksey finished the season with a 53.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, putting him No. 81 among all linebackers for the season.

The Bills have also shown interest in Kirksey, targeting him in free agency in 2020. General manager Brandon Beane shared praise for the linebacker, who turned 31 on Thursday.

“By all accounts, he’s pretty sharp,” Beane said, via Syracuse.com. “And he’s been in this defense a little bit … he’s had some familiarity with it. I don’t know to the level and (if it was) exactly how we do it. But being a smart guy and all that and he’s a veteran. I wouldn’t think it would take him a crazy long time.”

Parrino added that Kirksey is familiar with some of his new coaches, playing for Bills senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb with the Browns in 2019.

“With us terminating A.J. (Klein), we felt (good about) Christian getting in here, getting our system,” Beane said.