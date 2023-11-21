Bills Urged to Sign Ex-Bears CB After Spate of Injuries

The Buffalo Bills were already shorthanded in the secondary after losing Tre’Davious White to a season-ending torn Achilles and placing second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam on injured reserve, and left their win over the New York Jets even thinner.

Though the Bills won the November 19 game 32-6, they were hit hard by injuries with two cornerbacks and two safeties going down including a scary injury for safety Taylor Rapp that led him to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

Bleacher Report suggested that the Bills could look for some help this week, targeting former Chicago Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan in free agency.

Bills Face Uncertain Week

As BuffaloBills.com reporter Maddy Glab noted, the Bills got some mixed news on the injury front after Sunday’s game.

“Sean McDermott says Taylor Rapp’s tests have come back negative & has a chance to play on Sunday,” Glab wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Taron Johnson & Dane Jackson are in concussion protocol Micah Hyde (stinger) & Cam Lewis (shoulder) are day to day Dawson Knox is eligible to return this week #Bills”

With no clarity on who might be able to return for the coming week’s game against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles, Bleacher Report suggested the Bills look at signing Callahan for added depth.

“If the Bills are going to carry their positive momentum in the coming weeks, they are going to have to get healthy in the secondary,” the report noted. “Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson both exited Sunday’s game with injuries in addition to all the ailments the unit has dealt with this season. Bryce Callahan is an experienced slot corner who had 11 starts last year and three interceptions.”

Brandon Beane nailed it with the Rasul Douglas acquisition. Rasul 'Hat Trick' Douglas pic.twitter.com/pHUssqnu7w — 🎙️Rico🎙️ (@Rico_BF_) November 21, 2023

While Callahan could help add depth to the injury-struck secondary, the Bills could turn to veteran Josh Norman for some more immediate help. The Bills signed Norman to their practice squad after White’s injury, bringing him back for a second stint after playing in Buffalo in 2020. He has appeared in three games, making a total of four tackles while splitting time between special teams and defense.

Breakout Game for New Bills Cornerback

The Bills have already turned to one newcomer in the secondary, former Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. The trade-deadline acquisition had a career-best game against the Jets, making two interceptions and forcing a fumble to go along with three passes defended.