Bills Urged to Pursue Ex-Browns CB to Add Depth After Tre White Injury

The Buffalo Bills made one move to add some veteran depth to their secondary after a season-ending injury for Tre’Davious White, with the team bringing back 35-year-old Josh Norman for his second stint in Buffalo.

But Bleacher Report suggested the Bills could make one more move to bolster their depth in the defensive backfield, targeting free agent Greedy Williams. The former 2019 draft pick is a free agent after spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and could boost what the report called the “make or break” position for the Bills.

Bills Urged to ‘Go Shopping’ The report noted that with White lost for the season with a torn Achilles and second-year cornerback Christian Benford missing the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8 with a shoulder injury, it could be time for the team to bring in some reinforcements at cornerback. The Bills did that in one move by signing Norman, but Bleacher Report suggested more depth could be a positive for the team and the free agent Williams would be more attainable than trying to trade for a player. 🚨 Breaking: The Buffalo Bills are signing CB Josh Norman. pic.twitter.com/9R9ztqXMRx — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) October 9, 2023