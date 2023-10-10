Bills Urged to Pursue Ex-Browns CB to Add Depth After Tre White Injury

The Buffalo Bills made one move to add some veteran depth to their secondary after a season-ending injury for Tre’Davious White, with the team bringing back 35-year-old Josh Norman for his second stint in Buffalo.
But Bleacher Report suggested the Bills could make one more move to bolster their depth in the defensive backfield, targeting free agent Greedy Williams. The former 2019 draft pick is a free agent after spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, and could boost what the report called the “make or break” position for the Bills.
Bills Urged to ‘Go Shopping’
The report noted that with White lost for the season with a torn Achilles and second-year cornerback Christian Benford missing the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8 with a shoulder injury, it could be time for the team to bring in some reinforcements at cornerback.
The Bills did that in one move by signing Norman, but Bleacher Report suggested more depth could be a positive for the team and the free agent Williams would be more attainable than trying to trade for a player.
“It wouldn’t hurt the Bills to go shopping for some cornerback depth,” the report noted. “A trade would be nice, but it might be hard to pinpoint an option that teams would be willing to part with. Greedy Williams has some promise as a 2019 second-round pick but hasn’t been picked up by a team after competing in Philadelphia Eagles camp this summer.”
It is not clear what plans the Bills have for Norman, but he could be something closer to an emergency option given their lack of cornerback depth until Benford’s return. He appeared in six games last season for the Carolina Panthers, making eight total tackles.
Williams played 21 games over the last three seasons, making a total of 99 tackles with two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Greedy Williams Looking to Rebound
As Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine noted in a September report, Williams has been strong in pass coverage in the past, allowing a 74.0 passer rating on his 67 targets in 2021. Though Williams took a step back in the 2022 season, Ballentine suggested that he could be a worthwhile addition to a team needing cornerback depth.
A new team could also give Williams a fresh start and a chance to move beyond the injuries that have marked his career. He was placed on injured reserve last September, appearing in 11 games over the course of his final season in Cleveland.
Williams did sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, but was released in August. As SI.com’s Damon Wolfe noted at the time, the Eagles opted to go with a pair of rookies over Williams.
“Williams was competing to make a talented Eagles secondary led by Darius Slay and James Bradbury,” Wofe wrote. “He had been trying to earn a backup role on the outside but it appears now that second-year corner Josh Jobe, along with rookies Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo were firmly ahead of him on the depth chart. The early release now gives Williams a chance to catch on with another team prior to teams cutting their final roster to 53.”