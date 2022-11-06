Bills Urged to Sign Odell Beckham Jr. After WRs Struggle in Jets Loss

After the air attack struggled in a loss to the New York Jets, some insiders believe it’s time for the Buffalo Bills to call in reinforcements.

An aggressive Jets defense grounded Buffalo’s air attack in a 20-17 loss on Sunday, sending the Bills to 6-2 and raising questions about the passing game. While All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs made five catches for 93 yards, the Bills struggled to get contributions out of their other pass-catchers and quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions.

After the game, some suggested that the Bills should put their focus into convincing the season’s most coveted free agent to come to Buffalo.

Bills Urged to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

After the Jets held Allen to 205 passing yards in Sunday’s game, many urged the Bills to make a run at free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Nate Geary of WGR 550 suggested that the Bills find a way to meet his asking price.

“I’m open to giving OBJ the term he’s looking for,” Geary tweeted.

Beckham is in the final stages of rehab from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s Super Bowl, and could give a significant boost to the Bills receiving corps.

The Bills faced criticism for the performance of their pass-catchers on Sunday, outside of Diggs. The second-leading receiver was Gabe Davis, who made two catches for 33 yards. Tight end Dawson Knox had three catches for 25 yards while running back Devin Singletary made four catches for 24 yards.

But they could not make a play when it mattered, especially on the final drive. After the Jets kicked a field goal to take a 20-17 lead, the Bills took over on their own 25-yard line with a little under two minutes remaining but were unable to make a first down. On a fourth-and-21 play, Allen went deep to Davis and threaded a pass through cornerback Sauce Gardner, but Davis was unable to come down with the catch.

It’s a game of inches, right off Gabe Davis’s Facemask #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/PBLTLimRYl — MeRk (@Merk256) November 6, 2022

Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com suggested after the game that Beckham could be the answer to Buffalo’s lack of production outside of Diggs.

“With no one stepping up on a week-to-week basis outside of Diggs, it’s time to call Odell Beckham Jr.,” he wrote. “According to Jay Glazer, the receiver is expected to be cleared this week. It’s time for Buffalo to make an offer, send him a playbook and get him involved in the offense for meaningful games come December, January and, hopefully for the Bills, February.”

Bills Would Face Tough Competition for OBJ

The Bills could have a tough task in convincing Beckham to sign with them. As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, an NFC contender is expected to make a strong run at him.

“Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear,” they reported. “Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.”

The Cowboys have shown an interest in Odell Beckham Jr. and have checked in on his health, per @MikeGarafolo and @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/LbjIFzom7U — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022

The Bills may have an advantage, however, as Beckham’s former teammate Von Miller has been open in trying to recruit him to Buffalo.