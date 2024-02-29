Bills Urged to Add Three-Time Pro Bowl RB to Backfield Next Season

After spending several seasons looking for a strong rushing complement to quarterback Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills found it in 2023 in the form of second-year running back James Cook.

Cook became the first Bills running back to top 1,000 yards since LeSean McCoy, anchoring an improved rushing attack that took pressure off the passing game. But the Bills also struggled to find consistency behind Cook, enduring some major injuries and inconsistent play in the power rushing game that led the team to continue relying heavily on Allen in short-yardage situations.

One insider believes the Bills could find help in the form of a former division rival, targeting former Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason to add a new dimension to the running game.

Veteran Back Could Be Perfect Fit for Bills

Matt Bove, sports director for Buffalo’s WKBW, said there are a few different free-agent running backs that make sense for the Bills this offseason, but none more than Elliott. He noted that the 28-year-old would likely fit within their tight financial constraints and add the power-rushing component they lacked.

“I really think Ezekiel Elliott makes sense for the Buffalo Bills,” Bove said. “When you hear his name, I think you immediately go, ‘Why would the Bills spend big-time money on a running back out of his prime.’ He’s not going to cost you big-time money. I think Ezekiel Elliott could be had for $2, $3 million dollars a year.”

Bove added that Elliott would be a strong counter to the smaller Cook, who took over as lead running back after the departure of Devin Singletary in free agency last offseason.

“When you think of how he could pair with James Cook, I really like the combination there,” Bove said. “Ezekiel Elliott is a good pass protector, obviously a specialist in short-yardage situations. That’s what they were hoping to get last year from Damien Harris before he was hurt.”

Elliott’s days of being a lead running back appear to be in the past, as he rushed for 642 yards on a career-low 3.5 yards-per-carry average last season, scoring two touchdowns. He remained a strong dual-threat back despite the dip in production, making 51 receptions for 313 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Bills Looking at Backfield Changes

The Bills face some uncertainty at running back for 2024, with Harris and fellow running backs Ty Johnson and Latavius Murray all headed to free agency. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey predicted that the Bills would look to re-sign Johnson, who started the year on the practice squad but became the No. 2 back after Harris was lost to a season-ending injury.