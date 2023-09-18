Bills Urged to Add WR T.Y. Hilton as Another Target for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills made some moves to bolster their receiving corps in the offseason, signing veterans Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield while adding rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid with a first-round draft pick.
But the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have leaned heavily on star receiver Stefon Diggs through the first two weeks, leading an insider to suggest another addition to round out the receiving corps. Bleacher Report urged the Bills to consider signing free agent T.Y. Hilton, pegging the former Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys receiver as a potential addition in the slot.
T.Y. Hilton ‘Worth a Look’ for Bills
The report noted that the Bills are still relatively top-heavy in their passing game, with Diggs making up roughly one-third of their total yardage through the air. Diggs has made 17 receptions for 168 yards with one touchdown through two games this season. Gabe Davis has established himself as the team’s No. 2, making eight receptions for 124 yards with one touchdown.
The team’s other receivers have not made so big an impact, with the trio of Harty, Sherfield and Khalil Shakir combining for six receptions for 24 total yards.
“The Bills’ receiving group continues to be heavily reliant on Stefon Diggs, with few plays coming from the supporting cast,” the report noted. “Gabe Davis and Deonte Harty were the only other two receivers to catch a pass in Week 1.”
The report suggested that Hilton could be a strong contributor in Buffalo.
“T.Y. Hilton is no longer the burner that he was in his younger days, but he chipped in on the Cowboys’ playoff win last season and might be worth a look as a slot option,” the report noted.
The three-time Pro Bowler appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys last season with three starts. He made seven receptions for 121 yards, both career lows.
Bills Rebound After Slow Start
The Bills’ offense looked sharp in the team’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17, rebounding from a season-opening loss to the New York Jets where Allen turned the ball over four times.
Allen played a much more careful game against the Raiders, regularly opting to take shorter passes rather than pushing it deep as he did against the Jets — which led to three Week 1 interceptions.
Allen said after Sunday’s win that he was ready to use the rough start as motivation for the rest of the season.
“I love feeling how I felt last week. I really do, because it makes the good feel that much better,” Allen said, via The Associated Press. “I take the bad with the good, I understand it, and I’m just trying to let it fuel me and use it to my benefit.”
Bills center Mitch Morse added that Sunday’s game was a good indication of Allen’s ability to move beyond setbacks.
“I think it represents his tenacity as a competitor, and also that he understands who he is,” Morse said. “It’s a beautiful thing. And it was just awesome to see and be a part of this week, especially Josh going out there and finding his mojo.”