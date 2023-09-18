Bills Urged to Add WR T.Y. Hilton as Another Target for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills made some moves to bolster their receiving corps in the offseason, signing veterans Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield while adding rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid with a first-round draft pick.

But the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have leaned heavily on star receiver Stefon Diggs through the first two weeks, leading an insider to suggest another addition to round out the receiving corps. Bleacher Report urged the Bills to consider signing free agent T.Y. Hilton, pegging the former Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys receiver as a potential addition in the slot.

T.Y. Hilton ‘Worth a Look’ for Bills

The report noted that the Bills are still relatively top-heavy in their passing game, with Diggs making up roughly one-third of their total yardage through the air. Diggs has made 17 receptions for 168 yards with one touchdown through two games this season. Gabe Davis has established himself as the team’s No. 2, making eight receptions for 124 yards with one touchdown.

The team’s other receivers have not made so big an impact, with the trio of Harty, Sherfield and Khalil Shakir combining for six receptions for 24 total yards.

“The Bills’ receiving group continues to be heavily reliant on Stefon Diggs, with few plays coming from the supporting cast,” the report noted. “Gabe Davis and Deonte Harty were the only other two receivers to catch a pass in Week 1.”

The report suggested that Hilton could be a strong contributor in Buffalo.