Bills’ Von Miller ‘Close’ to Sounding the Alarm Over Team’s Struggles

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller isn’t ready to hit the panic button over the team’s struggles this season, but admits that time could be growing close.

The All-Pro spoke out this week about the team’s recent struggles, which have dropped them to 5-4 and on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Though Miller has often struck an optimistic tone when it comes to his own play and return from a torn ACL, he was more guarded about his outlook for the season.

“It’s not time to issue the alarm,” Von said, via SI.com. “But it’s close.”

Von Miller Slow in Returning to Form

Though he was able to return on the earlier side from a torn ACL, Miller has seen a drop-off in play this season. Appearing in five games since returning from a torn ACL, Miller has played limited snaps and registered just one total tackle and one quarterback hit with no sacks.

But Miller said he felt he was improving and was confident he could return to his All-Pro form this season.

Von Miller feels he's about to start playing like Von Miller again. "I know I still can recapture some of the things that I did in the past and type of player that I was." Where the #Bills pass rusher's at in return from torn ACL + facing #Broncos for 1st time since 2021 trade. pic.twitter.com/SBJ0IYkHMu — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 10, 2023

“I feel better every week,” Miller said. “I would love to take these huge leaps and bounds each and every week but the reality is, I’m just getting a little bit better each and every week and I’m grateful for that. I know I can still play, I know I can still recapture some of the things that I did in the past and the type of player I was.”

The Bills could use a resurgent performance from Miller after having lost a series of key veterans to injury. Cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones were all placed on injured reserve and expected to miss the remainder of the season.

While Miller admitted that he is close to alarm over the trajectory of the season, quarterback Josh Allen expressed more confidence that the team could turn things around.

“We’ve got our best football to play, it’s in front of us,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let the fact that we’re 5-4 divide us apart. … We’re trying to find a way through it.”

The Bills have a chance to rebound this week, facing the 3-5 Denver Broncos at home on Monday night. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a 71% win percentage against Denver with a predicted point spread of -6.

Veteran Running Back Calls Players-Only Meeting

The players appear committed to getting the season back on track, with veteran running back Latavius Murray calling a players-only meeting this week to address their missteps on offense.

“It’s something I initiated,” Murray told reporters. “Just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how as an offense we can make a difference. Hopefully, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Murray added that he believed the team was making too many unforced errors, which is holding back their potential on offense.

“I just feel like we can play and beat anybody,” Murray said. “It’s getting redundant. It’s us beating ourselves… How can we find something that’s different among us to get a different result?”