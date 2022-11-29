Bills’ Von Miller Confirms Visit From $90M WR, 3x Pro Bowler

The Buffalo Bills have booked their visit with this season’s most sought-after free agent.

Bills edge rusher Von Miller revealed a key detail about the team’s pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., who is close to making a free agency decision. The Bills have been listed among the finalists for Beckham, who is in the final stages of rehab for a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl. As Miller noted, the Bills will get to make their pitch to Beckham in person later this week.

Bills Book Date With Beckham

Speaking on a Twitch live stream on November 29, Miller revealed that his former Los Angeles Rams teammate will be visiting the Bills on Friday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport had already reported that Beckham was planning visits with two other teams, but did not have a date for the Bills’ visit.

OBJ will be in Buffalo to visit with the #Bills on Friday per Von Miller live on his Twitch stream. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SzHxCEhi87 — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) November 29, 2022