Bills’ Von Miller Confirms Visit From $90M WR, 3x Pro Bowler

The Buffalo Bills have booked their visit with this season’s most sought-after free agent.
Bills edge rusher Von Miller revealed a key detail about the team’s pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr., who is close to making a free agency decision. The Bills have been listed among the finalists for Beckham, who is in the final stages of rehab for a torn ACL suffered in last season’s Super Bowl. As Miller noted, the Bills will get to make their pitch to Beckham in person later this week.
Bills Book Date With Beckham
Speaking on a Twitch live stream on November 29, Miller revealed that his former Los Angeles Rams teammate will be visiting the Bills on Friday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport had already reported that Beckham was planning visits with two other teams, but did not have a date for the Bills’ visit.
“Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5,” Rapoport reported. “He’ll also visit the Bills.”
Rapoport reported that there could be other visits for Beckham, but those were the only three confirmed.
Miller has expressed confidence that Beckham will join him on the Bills’ roster this season, saying that he believes the decision has already been made.
“Let’s be real,” Miller said during an appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming to the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”
Bills Face Tough Competition
The Bills will have plenty of competition for Beckham’s services. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken openly about his desire to land the three-time Pro Bowler, and said this week that he’s not worried about Beckham visiting the Bills and Giants before meeting with Dallas.
“Not at all,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota, when asked if he had concerns about the Cowboys meeting with him last. “As a matter of fact, if you look at what precedes us before you get here, so to speak — physically, coming to visit — I like that. As to other teams, we don’t have anything to take a step back on there.
“And of course, I know what this area is,” Jones added. “I know what the Dallas area is. I know what football means to this area. I do know that we’re the most visible team. From that standpoint, there’s a lot of interest in it. Everybody likes to be a part of something that’s substantive, and that’s the Cowboys.”
Buffalo’s meeting with Beckham will come the day after their key contest against the New England Patriots. The teams will meet on Thursday Night Football, giving Buffalo a key chance to at least temporarily break a tie with the Miami Dolphins atop the AFC East. The Bills have dropped both of their first two divisional games, losing to the Dolphins and New York Jets.