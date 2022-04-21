Bills’ Von Miller Could Be in Hot Water With NFL After Facing Lawsuit

Von Miller is facing new legal troubles — and could soon be in hot water with the NFL as well.

The Buffalo Bills pass rusher was named in a lawsuit from a woman who claimed that he sent private, explicit images of her to two others in what the suit deemed an act of revenge. The lawsuit, first reported by TMZ Sports, comes a year after Miller faced a criminal investigation in Colorado that ended with no charges. This time, Miller could face potential discipline from the NFL.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Miller Named in Lawsuit

According to TMZ, the lawsuit accused Miller of sharing an explicit image of the woman with two unnamed celebrities “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage.” The woman said the images were taken with the understanding that they would not be shared, and the lawsuit seeks financial damages along with an order that would bar the All-Pro from sharing the photo any further.

An attorney for the woman, listed in the filing as Jane Doe, accused Miller of abusing his power as a prominent figure.

“This case is a cautionary tale for young woman that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power,” the lawsuit read.

“However, professional athletes are not exempt from the law and Miler’s vindictive, manipulative and unlawful actions must not be overlooked.”

Von Miller reportedly has been sued for sending a sexually-explicit photo of an unnamed woman to others "in a fit of jealously, anger, and rage." https://t.co/EhCjLz4Mi4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 21, 2022

Last year, Miller faced a criminal investigation in Colorado for domestic violence allegations. Investigators later said he would not face charges, and Miller’s pregnant girlfriend took to Instagram to defend him against the allegations.

“In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple things,” Me’Gan Denise wrote. “First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or speculate such, is wrong.”