Bills’ Von Miller Makes Bold Prediction About His Return to the Field

Miller would not say definitively whether he might play on Sunday, saying he still needs to practice and see how he feels with pads on.

“It’s still not a promise that I play in this game,” Miller said. “I want to play in this game. I gotta practice tomorrow and I only get one padded practice. So obviously I got out there and I [need to] look amazing with this padded practice. Cause the difference is, like in training camp, you get multiple padded practices to kinda like figure your game out. I just get one padded practice tomorrow and then we have a shells practice on Thursday and then we fly to London on Thursday night.”

"If I was a betting man I'd say you'll see Von Miller in London." 👀 Von wants to play against the Jaguars but needs to see how padded practice goes pic.twitter.com/j2PTVfe2sm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 3, 2023

With the Bills facing long travel and a short week, Miller tempered expectations, saying there might not be enough time for him to determine whether he’s feeling good enough to play against the Jaguars.

“I really don’t have all the time in the world to like figure it out,” Miller said. “I get one padded practice. So hopefully I look amazing tomorrow. I feel really strongly that I will. That’s just how I think I feel like I will be amazing tomorrow and everybody will give me the green light to go play in the game.”

Bills Defense Rolling Without Miller

The Bills have not missed Miller much this season, ranking second in the NFL in allowing just 13.75 points per game so far. The Bills have generated a league-best 16 sacks for far, with free-agent acquisition Leonard Floyd making 3.5 sacks.

Floyd, Miller’s former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams who joined the Bills this offseason, has also taken over as a veteran leader, helping the team’s younger pass rushers.