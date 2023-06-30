Bills’ Von Miller Roasted by Draymond Green in Viral Video from The Match

Even on the golf course, Buffalo Bills star Von Miller can’t escape the team’s notorious reputation for heart-breaking losses.

Miller took part in the June 29 competition that saw Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce facing off against Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in a televised golf match. While Miller only served as an observer and commentator, he managed to catch some heat from Warriors star and professional provocateur Draymond Green, who made a jab at the team’s recent playoff heartache.

Draymond Green’s Jab Goes Viral

Green had plenty of barbs for the participants of The Match, needling the Chiefs teammates for their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game.

"Y'all over here talking about 3-1, like Joey Burrow ain't send your a– home a year ago." Draymond chirping back at Mahomes and Kelce 😅#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/V8RFZyrI3Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

Green also took aim at Miller, goading him for a part of Bills history that he didn’t actually experience firsthand. As Mahomes and Kelce were wrapping up the unexpected victory over Curry and Thompon, Miller said he wasn’t surprised at the outcome of the televised match.

“I called it,” Miller said, via a video shared by Bleacher Report. “I play against these guys, I know how it goes.”

But Green took issue with Miller counting out his teammates and poked fun at Buffalo’s playoff heartbreak at the hands of the Chiefs.

“In true fashion, you’ve got a Buffalo Bills celebrating too early,” Green joked.

The Warriors star appeared to make reference to the 2021 divisional round game in which the Bills took the lead over the Chiefs with 13 seconds left only to see Mahomes march the team into field goal range for the game-tying kick as time expired, then scored a touchdown on the first overtime possession.

The outcome of that game may not have meant much to Miller, who was on the Los Angeles Rams at the time and won the second Super Bowl title of his career when his team took down the Bengals a few weeks later.

Green’s trash talking caught some viral attention, with even some Bills fans sharing appreciation for the well-timed jab.

When Draymond makes the Buffalo Bills celebrate too early jokes… #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/yDpIn1vi1V — Trent McGee (@stmcgee) June 30, 2023

“I’m a diehard BuffaloBills fan but Draymond is funny,” one fan tweeted.

Draymond really said the Buffalo Bills have a habit of celebrating too early 💀 — Kayla Richelmi (@KaylaRichelmi) June 30, 2023

Bills Have History in The Match

Bills fans may be familiar with The Match and its history of trash talk. Quarterback Josh Allen took part in last summer’s iteration, teaming up with Mahomes against the pairing of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

While Allen and Mahomes ended up losing, they got in plenty of back-and-forth both before the match and on the golf course itself. Allen said he planned to use trash talking to unnerve the team’s longtime AFC East rival.

“I don’t want to (upset) anybody too much, but I want to get under Tom’s skin and force Tom to make some bad putts,” he said, via the Buffalo News.

But Allen added that he didn’t want to go too far, as he was still close to his opponents and had plenty of respect for both of them.

“Aaron and Tom, they were my favorite quarterbacks growing up, so it is kinda surreal to be in this situation playing with them,” Allen said. “There is a fine line of how far I can go with the trash talking.”