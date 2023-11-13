Bills’ Von Miller Sends Strong Message to Critics Amid Struggles

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has endured a slow start to the season since returning from a torn ACL, but the All-Pro isn’t worried about whether he’ll get back to form.

Miller has appread in five games so far this season since returning from the torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving Day last year, but has seen limited time and registered just one total tackle and one quarterback hit with no sacks. He also missed a key tackle in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, whiffing on a third-down late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Bengals to convert a first down and run out the clock on the 24-18 victory.

Though the play led to some criticism, Miller told reporters this week that he believes he will only get better as the season goes on and his knee gets stronger.

Von Miller: ‘I Know I Can Play’