Bills’ Von Miller Sends Strong Message to Critics Amid Struggles

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has endured a slow start to the season since returning from a torn ACL, but the All-Pro isn’t worried about whether he’ll get back to form.
Miller has appread in five games so far this season since returning from the torn ACL he suffered on Thanksgiving Day last year, but has seen limited time and registered just one total tackle and one quarterback hit with no sacks. He also missed a key tackle in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, whiffing on a third-down late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Bengals to convert a first down and run out the clock on the 24-18 victory.
Though the play led to some criticism, Miller told reporters this week that he believes he will only get better as the season goes on and his knee gets stronger.
Von Miller: ‘I Know I Can Play’
Miller tried to temper expectations around his play this season, saying he is aware that it will take some time before he gets back to 100% but expressing confidence that he’ll get there.
“I would love to take these huge leaps and bounds each and every week, but reality is I’m just getting a little bit better each and every week. I’m grateful for that and I can accept that,” Miller said, via ESPN. “This is Year 13 for me, and I just know how it goes. Like, I know I still can play. I know I can still recapture some of the things that I did in the past and the type of player that I was, I know I can still be that and I feel like that’s what’s driving me.”
The Bills could use an improved performance from Miller after some recent struggles with injuries. The team already lost a trio of key players — cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones — to season-ending injuries, and will be without safety Micah Hyde in their November 13 game against the Denver Broncos.
Von Miller Knows the Stakes
With the Bills falling short of expectations so far this season and currently sitting outside the playoff bracket at 5-4, Miller expressed concert this week about the need to turn things around quickly.
“It’s not time to issue the alarm,” Von said, via SI.com. “But it’s close.”
Head coach Sean McDermott expressed a measure of more confidence in the season, pushing aside chatter from fans about job security for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
“Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff,” McDermott said, adding, “It doesn’t mean we don’t have to work to do. It doesn’t mean we don’t have a gap to close. And there are different things that make up that gap. So, we’ve got to continue to drill down on those areas and play better as an overall team complimentary-wise.”
The Bills have a strong chance to start their turnaround on Monday night. Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 give the Bills a 71% win percentage against the Broncos.