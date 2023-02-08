Bills’ Von Miller Turns Heads in Announcing Name of Newborn Baby

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller added a new member to his team this offseason.

The All-Pro edge rusher took to Instagram on February 7 to announce the birth of a new son, the second for him and longtime partner Megan Denise. Though Miller’s season with the Bills came to a disappointing end, with Miller suffering a season-ending injury on Thanksgiving and the Bills getting bounced out of the playoffs in the divisional round, his son’s birth comes on the anniversary of one of the high points of his career — and with a very fitting name.

Von Miller Shares Son’s Name on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Miller shared that his newborn son’s name is Victory B’Vsean Miller, and the newborn boy arrived on the seven-year anniversary of his father’s victory in Super Bowl 50.

Von Miller shares that his son Victory was born today on the 7-year anniversary of his Super Bowl 50 victory. pic.twitter.com/D0ykPfPmVf — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 7, 2023

Miller was a member of the Denver Broncos that year and had one of the best defensive games in Super Bowl history, making six total tackles with 2 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles, including one recovered for a touchdown in the 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Miller took home Super Bowl MVP honors for his performance.

7 years ago today, Von Miller was unstoppable in Super Bowl 50 😤 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FmhFrghel0 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 7, 2023

Miller welcomed his first child in August 2021, a boy named Valor. Speaking to reporters at Broncos training camp, Miller shared some praise for Denise in the delivery.

“It was a great, great labor, great delivery. I was super impressed by Meg, you know the job she did,” Miller said, via CBS Denver.

“I always knew how hard it was to have a kid,” Miller said. “But when you sit there and witness it and see all the things that go into it, like, I was just blown away.”

The NFL All-Pro and future Hall of Famer also shared what it was like to become a father for the first time.

“You know when people have kids, they’re always like, ‘That’s special. That’s special,’ ” Miller said. “But I really thought, like, ‘That’s different, right there.’

“It was cool, just the experience, and to see his face, see him smiling and opening his eyes, all that stuff,” Miller added. “It was great.”

Busy Offseason for Von Miller

Miller will have plenty of work to do this offseason. Aside from middle-of-the-night wakeups from his new son, the Bills edge rusher will also have to deal with a long rehab process after tearing his ACL in the team’s Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. Though Miller initially shared hope that he could return for the playoffs, the team later announced that he would need season-ending surgery.

Despite the injury setback and early playoff exit for a team that came into the season as Super Bowl favorites, Miller said he looked at the season as a success.

“It was so many different things that made me feel proud to be a Buffalo Bill and made me feel proud to be a part of this community,” Miller said. “So this adversity that was presented, I’ve always been a fan of adversity, reveals character and we have some high character guys in this locker room. Not only in a locker room, but in the front office in this community. And it’s just an honor and a privilege to be associated with the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park and the city of Buffalo.”