Bills Hold Workout With ‘Under the Radar’ Ex-Commanders RB

The Buffalo Bills are continuing to look for ways to upgrade the offense, holding a series of workouts this week including a running back with local connections who appeared in 17 games as a rookie in 2022.

The Buffalo News reported that the Bills held a workout with former University of Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson, who joined the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2021 but was released last week.

The Bills made a number of additions to their backfield this offseason, going into the season with a new-look rushing attack.

Jaret Patterson Made Impact in Rookie Season

As the report noted, Patterson had a meaningful role in Washington’s running game in his rookie season. He appeared in all 17 games, carrying the ball 68 times for 266 yards with two touchdowns. Patterson also made 10 receptions for 73 yards.

Patterson saw his role diminish in his second year, starting the season on the practice squad and appearing in three games. He had 17 carries for 78 yards.

Patterson was seen as a potential steal coming out of college. Steve Helwick of SB Nation’s Hustle Belt wrote prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that Patterson was projected as a late-round prospect but had strong potential in the NFL.

“Similar to his recruiting process out of high school, it appears he may fly under the radar once again. There aren’t too many glaring weaknesses in his game, and I’d expect a team to select him in the third or fourth round. He’ll likely start his NFL career as a secondary back, and if an immediate opportunity arises similar to Kareem Hunt in 2017, Patterson can be the steal of this draft.”

The former UB back would likely be a candidate for Buffalo’s practice squad, as the Bills have made a number of additions to their backfield this year, signing veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.

The Bills also suffered a pair of losses from last year’s backfield, with lead back Devin Singletary leaving in free agency and running back/return specialist Nyheim Hines suffering a season-ending injury.

Family Connections in Buffalo

Patterson has some family connections in Buffalo. His twin brother, James Patterson, also starred at UB and earned a tryout at the Bills’ rookie minicamp in May.