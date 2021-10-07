Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares His ‘Maximum Confidence’ Heading Into KC

Heading into one of the biggest games of the regular season, against one of the only teams able to ground the Buffalo Bills‘ high-flying offense last season, it’s still hard for Stefon Diggs to feel anything but fully confident in his team’s offense.

The Bills are traveling to Kansas City for a rematch with the Chiefs and the chance to avenge the lopsided loss in last season’s AFC Championship game. The Bills are coming off a trio of blowout losses, games where quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the offense put up 40 points in consecutive games for the first time since 1990 — which also happened to be the season the Bills reached the Super Bowl for the first time. Diggs said he’s confident that they’ll continue to roll in Kansas City.

Diggs Filled with Confidence

The Bills just turned in what could be the best three-game stretch in franchise history, outscoring opponents 118-21 while turning in a pair of shutouts. The Bills now have a plus-90 point differential for the season, the best in the league by a significant factor. The Arizona Cardinals have the second-best differential at plus-55.

#Shoutout: The @buffalobills currently lead the #NFL in point differential, points allowed and are tied for second in points scored. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7wThAEgZ1r — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 4, 2021

The offense has been rolling through that stretch, with a renewed running game behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss to go along with an efficient air attack. Diggs, who has 26 catches for 305 yards this season and one touchdown, was asked on Wednesday just how confident he feels about the team’s offense heading into the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs.

“What’s the maximum confidence you can have?” Diggs replied.

Diggs could play an important role on Sunday, especially given the setting and the circumstances. Allen said that Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most hostile venues in the NFL, but said Diggs is great at going into hostile environments and excelling.

Stefon Diggs has not dropped a pass since Week 7 of last season 😳 pic.twitter.com/XG5sn2KxVz — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 2, 2021

Diggs agreed, saying he loves playing in stadiums where it’s too loud to hear anything.

“It’s just something about those moments, you get like a little rush,” Diggs said.

Bills Making Some Changes

Though the Bills have been rolling on offense through the last three weeks, the team has still had to do some shifting with the starting lineup. In Sunday’s game, tackle Cody Ford was benched and rookie Spencer Brown inserted into the lineup.

Speaking to reporters this week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the changes will likely stick after the 6-foot-9, 310-pound Brown had a great game.

#Bills OL Spencer Brown (6'8) politely reminds Texans DB Desmond King II (5'10) that he is a shorter person #NFL pic.twitter.com/3BSIqpIOwN — Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) October 3, 2021

“As a rookie in his first start, there’s still a lot of work there and that growth mindset is important that he takes that into this week and builds on last week’s performance,” McDermott said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “That being said, I thought he showed poise. I thought he showed physical and mental toughness. I thought they gave us a little boost there on some of the runs we were trying to get done.”

After the Chiefs dismantled the Bills in last season’s AFC Championship game, dominating on both sides of the ball, the teams come into Sunday’s matchup with something of a role reversal. The 2-2 Chiefs are still looking to shake off a slow start to this season, while the 3-1 Bills have a chance to build on their lead in the AFC East with a win, putting distance between them and the Chiefs that could be important when it comes to playoff seeding.

