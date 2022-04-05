Bills FA Receiver Talks About Uncertain Future, Hints at Retirement

Emmanuel Sanders is still unsure what his football future holds.

The veteran wide receiver spoke this week about his past season with the Buffalo Bills and his uncertain future in the NFL. The 35-year-old receiver hinted during the last season that it could be his last in the league, and it appears he is still mulling over what to do next.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Sanders Talks Future Sanders served as a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on Monday, talking about his future in the NFL. The Pro Bowl receiver said it was hard for him to decide, saying he only wanted to play another year if his heart was fully in it and otherwise hinting that he’s ready to retire. “It’s tough because, for me, I just want to make sure that I’m passionate,” Sanders said. “I don’t want to cheat myself and I don’t want to cheat a team. So, I’m just trying to figure it out. I’m still working out but I’m trying to figure out if I want to do it. I don’t want to just jump into something and chase after some money. For me, hold myself to a standard in which I want to produce and which I want to give a team.” Sanders came to the Bills last offseason on a one-year contract and became a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen. He made 42 receptions for 626 yards and four touchdowns, and scored his first-career playoff touchdown in a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round. Sanders had hinted about retirement during the 2021 season, saying his goal was to win one more Super Bowl before calling it a career. Emmanuel Sanders is a vibe #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/TeFuMFIT8L — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) September 23, 2021 “I don’t care about stats. I’ve done it all, dude. What have I not done in this league? … I just wanna win,” he said back in September. “Get in the playoffs, win. Get to the Super Bowl, win. And then, I’m just gonna chuck my two fingers up. Man, I’m gone. I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year.”

Sanders Shares Love for Bills

While he may still be undecided regarding his playing future, Sanders made it clear that he holds a lot of love for Buffalo. He spoke highly of Allen, saying he is high on the list of quarterbacks he’s played with during his career — a strong list that includes Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger.