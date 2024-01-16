Insider Reveals X-Ray Results for Breakout Bills LB After Playoff Win

The Buffalo Bills may have avoided the worst-case scenario for breakout linebacker Terrel Bernard after he was knocked out of the wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his status for next week’s divisional game remains uncertain.

Bernard was carted off the field after hurting his ankle while making a tackle on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half in the January 15 game. The second-year linebacker was emotional as he was taken to the locker room, covering his head with a towel after being comforted by teammates.

#Bills Terrel Bernard right ankle injury. Aircast came out immediately for Bernard & carted off. That shift in the sock when the heel hits, concerned there may be some type of fibular fracture. At best a bad ankle sprain. Let's hope I am dead wrong. pic.twitter.com/2uxNfDrqik — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) January 15, 2024

Though there were some initial fears that Bernard could be lost for the remainder of the playoffs, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared some potentially good news after the game.

“#Bills star LB Terrel Bernard, who has emerged as one of their top defenders, has what is believed to be an ankle sprain, source said. X-Rays were negative, MRI tomorrow,” Rapoport shared on X.

Bills Hit Hard by Injuries

Bernard’s status for next week’s divisional-round game against the Kansas City Chiefs is not yet known. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the game that he did not yet have a chance to speak to the team’s athletic trainers, but ESPN reported that Bernard was seen with crutches and a walking boot following the game.

The Bills suffered a number of other injuries during the game, with cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Christian Benford being knocked out as well. The Bills were already missing cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Taylor Rapp, and forced to turn to some little-used reserves and one returning veteran.

A.J. Klein, who had been released from Buffalo’s practice squad in December, was re-signed earlier in the week and elevated for Monday’s playoff game. He ended up leading the team with 11 tackles in the win over the Steelers.

After the game, Klein revealed that he had an RV packed and was ready to embark on a family vacation when the Bills called earlier this week.

“At this point, who doesn’t want to be in the playoffs?” Klein said, via Syracuse.com. “I always say you gotta get your feet wet. The first few plays obviously weren’t great. But knocked the rust off and it’s like riding a bike.

McDermott also joked after the game that Klein and his family were like Clark Griswold from the Vacation movie series.

“We stopped him, I think, just short of WallyWorld,” McDermott said. “And he came back and he put the uniform on and had to go out there and play. I think that’s pretty special right there. So I applaud A.J. for that and pretty remarkable. I should applaud his family as well.”

Terrel Bernard’s Breakout Season

Bernard has been one of the team’s top players on defense this season. The 2022 third-round pick won the starting middle linebacker job after an open competition in the preseason to replace Tremaine Edmunds, and turned in a stellar season with 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions and five passes defended.

After Monday’s game, McDermott shared some big praise for the second-year player.

“[Bernard’s] play speaks for itself, and the year that he’s had as a young player stepping in with basically no experience and leading our defense, not only being productive, but also the leadership aspect of the job at the middle linebacker position,” McDermott said, via ESPN.