Ex-Bills RB Shares Emotional Message After Career-Best Game

Zack Moss struggled to find playing time through his final season with the Buffalo Bills, averaging a little more than three carries per game in 2022 before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline.

Moss has not found his groove, filling in for the injured Jonathan Taylor and turning in a career-best game as the Colts knocked off the unbeaten Baltimore Ravens in overtime on September 24. Moss had career highs in carries (30) and yards (122) and also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the 19-16 overtime victory.

Moss, who missed the first game of the season after suffering a broken arm in training camp, shared an emotional message on his performance.