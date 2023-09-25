Ex-Bills RB Shares Emotional Message After Career-Best Game

Zack Moss struggled to find playing time through his final season with the Buffalo Bills, averaging a little more than three carries per game in 2022 before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline.
Moss has not found his groove, filling in for the injured Jonathan Taylor and turning in a career-best game as the Colts knocked off the unbeaten Baltimore Ravens in overtime on September 24. Moss had career highs in carries (30) and yards (122) and also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the 19-16 overtime victory.
Moss, who missed the first game of the season after suffering a broken arm in training camp, shared an emotional message on his performance.
“I can never quit on these guys,” Moss said, via the team’s official website. “Twice I was down for a little second and had to shake it off and get back out there and grind this out.”
Zack Moss Finds a Home in Indianapolis
Though he was stuck behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart in his final season in Buffalo and eventually saw rookie James Cook take an increasing number of carries, Moss found a home after being traded to the Colts. Over the last five games, dating back to the end of last season, he has 93 carries for 463 yards with three touchdowns.
As the Colts team website noted, Moss brought a physical presence on Sunday against the Ravens, forcing 11 missed tackles.
“My mindset was going to be, be physical,” Moss said. “It’s a great, great defense we just played. Great linebackers — got a lot of respect for both of those dudes (Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen). Just had to be physical and wear them out all game long.”
Moss also earned some big praise from head coach Shane Steichen for his performance.
“He’s got a low level of gravity just the way his body is set up,” Steichen said. “I mean, he finds those creases, and then he’s able to shed those tackles and make guys miss and break those tackles, just with his body type. He’s a heck of a player.”
Bills Find Their Own Groove in the Running Game
While the trade that shipped Moss to the Colts ended up as something of a flop for the Bills as running back Nyheim Hines was lost to a season-ending injury, the Bills have managed to improve their own running game behind Cook.
The second-year back has 44 carries for 267 total yards this season, a 6.1 yards-per-carry average. Cook already has more than half the rushing yards he did in his rookie season. The Bills also added a new element to their running game with the more physical Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.
Murray, one of the oldest running backs in the NFL at 33, said he appreciates how the Bills lean on all three of their backs at different times.
“I’ve been a part of some special groups,” Murray said, via the Buffalo News. “This is a talented group and I just really appreciate (Dorsey) and (coach) Sean (McDermott) for trusting each of us in critical moments and situations so we all get an opportunity to make an impact.”