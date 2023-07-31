Ex-Bills Running Back Hit By Major Injury Setback With New Team

Running back Zack Moss appeared to have a major opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts, but now the start of his season could be in jeopardy after he suffered a major injury at training camp.

Moss suffered a broken arm during the team’s practice on July 31, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter. The former Buffalo Bills back had the chance to enter the season as No. 1 running back as Jonathan Taylor’s status remains uncertain, but now could be in danger of missing one or more games to open the year.

From Inside Training Camp: #Colts RB Zack Moss broke his forearm, putting an even bigger spotlight on the RB room. pic.twitter.com/ddx2LOc5QS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2023

“Zack Moss after having a really good camp, camp over from the Buffalo Bills last season, suffered a broken forearm that keeps him out probably six weeks,” Rapoport said, noting that the team could choose to place Moss on injured reserve which would force him to miss as much as a month of the season.

Major Setback for Ex-Bills RB

As The Athletic’s James Boyd reported on Twitter, Moss suffered the injury during training camp on Monday and appeared visibly upset as he was taken off the field. Moss was seen grabbing his wrist and then threw his helmet to the ground before trainers helped him off the field.

While Moss could still return in time for the season-opener, the injury will likely keep him out the remainder of training camp. Moss came to the Colts in a trade-deadline deal, one that sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Bills.

While he was falling down the depth chart in Buffalo as Devin Singeltary emerged as lead running back and then-rookie James Cook took an increasing share of carries, Moss made the most of his opportunity in Indianapolis. He rushed for 365 yards in eight games for the Colts, notching a career-best 45.6 yards per game while adding one rushing touchdown.

The other main piece of last year’s trade, Hines, is already lost for the season. The Bills running back and return specialist suffered a torn ACL in a jet ski accident just before the start of training camp and had to undergo season-ending surgery.

Uncertainty in Indianapolis

Moss had the chance to start the season as the team’s top running back after Taylor requested a trade. The idea was not taken well by Colts owner Jim Irsay, who pushed back on the idea of trading away the star running back.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said, per The Athletic. “The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

As Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reported, the Colts could have another plan for Taylor — one that would still keep him off the field.

“On Sunday, the Colts were reportedly considering placing Jonathan Taylor on non-football injury list (NFI),” Kerr reported. “Taylor supposedly suffered an injury to his back while working out on own in Arizona and is also still rehabbing from January ankle surgery. He’s currently on PUP list. It would behoove Taylor to avoid the NFI because if he held out and was on that list, he would enter free agency as a restricted player instead of unrestricted one.”