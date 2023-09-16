Ex-Bills RB Zack Moss Gets Good News After Suffering Broken Arm

Zack Moss had fallen down the depth chart by the time the Buffalo Bills traded him during the 2022 season, but now has the chance to step into the role as lead running back for the Indianapolis Colts.

As Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper reported, Moss is nearing his season debut after suffering a broken arm in training camp that left him sidelined for several weeks.

“The good news is that running back Zack Moss is set to make his 2023 debut,” Alper wrote. “Moss broke his arm early in camp and was ruled out last weekend, but he was a full participant in all of this week’s practices and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.”

Zack Moss’s Big Role in Indy

Moss could have the chance to step into a significant role in Indianapolis with star running back Jonathan Taylor starting the year on the PUP list and facing an uncertain future. Taylor requested a trade during training camp, and was not present at the team’s first game, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported.

With Taylor still out against the Houston Texans, Erickson wrote that Moss is set to take over as lead running back.

“But an important reinforcement may be ready for Sunday’s game against the Texans,” Erickson wrote. “Veteran Zack Moss, Taylor’s primary backup, was a full participant in practice Wednesday for the first time since breaking his arm on July 31, and he would likely step into the starting role if he’s ready to play against Houston this weekend.”

Zack Moss’s Tenure in Buffalo

Moss came to Buffalo as a third-round draft pick in 2020, and had 225 carries for 917 yards and with 10 touchdowns in 31 games over the course of his time with the Bills. He left in a trade-deadline deal last season that brought running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines to the Bills.

Moss saw his role diminish in 2022 as rookie James Cook took an increasing number of carries. Moss had no more than six carries in any game for the Bills in the year, rushing 17 total times for 91 yards — with the majority coming on one 43-yard run against the Miami Dolphins

Moss spoke out about the trade, telling Colts.com that he was playing video games with friends when he got a call from the Bills about the move.

“3:30 you get a call and then 5am you’re flying out to a whole different environment, different people and you’re trying to figure out what do you pack, how much do you pack and everything like that,” Moss said. “So it’s been hectic.”

Whirlwind: Zack Moss said he was playing NBA 2K with friends in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon when he got the call about the trade to Indy. Had a flight Wednesday at 5AM and practicing today for the first time. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/Yl88PuswZF — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 3, 2022

Moss added that the move was a new feeling for him and his wife. The couple was married just before the start of the 2022 season.

“It’s our first time ever being in this situation,” Moss said. “So we just try to lean on people that we know that’ve been through this situation and try to get some pointers and things like that. But the Colts have a great staff, they’ve done a great job helping us, me and my wife just try to get through this process pretty smoothly and try to get back to normal life.”