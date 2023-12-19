Bills RB James Cook Makes Bold Statement After Career-Best Game

After turning in a career-best game in his team’s critical win, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had an unusual sentiment to share — a smile.

The running back gashed the Dallas Cowboys in his team’s 31-10 win on December 17, rushing for 179 yards and a touchdown and adding two receptions for 42 yards and another score. Cook set career highs in carries (25) and rushing yards while powering the Bills to a key win.

James Cook today: 179 Rushing Yards

42 Receiving Yards

2 Touchdowns

7.1 YPC HE IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/f7pmUuL2rx — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) December 17, 2023

After the game, the famously stoic Bills player broke out of his shell and shared a bit of emotion online.

“Today was FUN,” Cook shared on X, adding a wide-smiling emoji.

James Cook Lets Some Personality Show

The show of emotion — even just on social media — was out of character for the second-year player. Cook has gained a reputation among fans and teammates for his quiet demeanor and often serious expression. The Bills running back spoke about his demeanor in September, telling reporters that he is a bit more expressive with those close to him, but otherwise stays quiet and to himself.

“To the people I’m comfortable around, I’ll talk a lot more, but that’s just me,” Cook said, via Spectrum News. “I just stay to myself and play football.”

The running back added that while he doesn’t talk much, he smiles even less.

“I actually really don’t smile for pictures or nothing,” Cook said, with a slight smile. “I don’t know why. I’ve got nice teeth, but I don’t know why I don’t smile. That’s just being me.”

Teammate Stefon Diggs agreed, saying Cook only opens up around a few people.

“He’s more like an introvert,” Diggs said. “But football-wise, he’s a baller. He has some personality, he just won’t show it to everybody.”

James Cook’s Breakout Game

Cook has battled back from adversity often this season, responding to a first-half benching against the Denver Broncos following a fumble by rushing 12 times for 109 yards. Cook had another setback on Sunday, failing to haul in a screen pass near the goalline that could have gone for a touchdown.

Though the Bills settled for a field goal on the drive, Cook came back strong on the next drive, capping it off with a 24-yard touchdown run. After the game, Bills right tackle Spencer Brown shared praise for Cook for bouncing back.

“You talk about the adversity and getting taken out (of games after mistakes),” Brown said, via The Athletic. “I know it’s tough for him. I feel bad for him as a teammate. You never want to see a guy down on himself. It’s just good to see him be himself, be energetic and doing what he’s doing.

“It’s just fun to watch! He makes it easy on us; that’s for sure. He’s just an easy guy to cheer for.”

The win helped move the Bills back toward playoff contention, with the chance to take another big leap next week. The Bills travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on December 23, with Heavy projections powered by Quarter4 giving the Bills an 85 % win probability.