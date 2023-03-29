Fan-Favorite Defensive Veteran Returns to Bills on ‘Low-Cost’ Contract

The Buffalo Bills are bringing a familiar face back to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is re-signing with the Bills on a one-year, $4.6-million contract, Pro Football Talk reported on March 29. Phillips had been with the Bills in 2018 and 2019, when he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks. He left for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, but returned to Buffalo last offseason on a one-year deal.

Phillips now joins a number of other defensive free agents who have decided to return to the Bills.

Jordan Phillips Had Expressed a Desire to Return to Buffalo

Phillips, a former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, had already dropped a strong hint that he wanted to return to Buffalo. Following the conclusion of the season, Phillips told reporters that he was hoping to re-sign with the team.

“Yeah, I’m going to figure out a way to get it done,” Phillips said in January, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

