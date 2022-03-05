Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Christian McCaffrey to Bills

“A contending team’s acquisition of McCaffrey would certainly make headlines—and send the fantasy football community into a tizzy,” he wrote. “But in addition to the risks that come with his injury history, spending substantial draft capital on a running back is something of a luxury move. A contender would only make such a deal if it believed McCaffrey was the missing piece.

“With that in mind, imagine the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs with McCaffrey. It would take some doing to fit his salary under the cap, but teams play that shell game every year.”

B/R: #Bills could be trade destinations for Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley: https://t.co/Gu2dTyDyuL — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) March 4, 2022

But as he also noted, McCaffrey has struggled with injuries, playing only 10 total games since his breakout season in 2019 where he topped 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Bills Looking for More Speed

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the Bills will be looking for some upgrades on offense, including a player with more home-run ability. The team’s primary running backs, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, were not speedsters and not as involved in the passing game as McCaffrey would be.

“You’d love to have a RAC (run-after-catch) guy that you can get the ball to and he can turn a 5-yard pass into a 60-yard touchdown,” Beane said, via The Athletic. “We talked about speed here. You can never have enough of that. So we’ll continue to look for various ways.”

Cole Beasley granted permission by #Bills to seek trade Why is this happening now? What are the cap ramifications? Lots more info inside. https://t.co/TRmrJd1ZKM — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) March 4, 2022

The Bills could be losing some of their top offensive threats as well. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is headed to free agency, and shifty slot receiver Cole Beasley has reportedly been granted permission to seek a trade.

READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win