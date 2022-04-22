Bills GM’s Cryptic Response to Extending All-Pro Safety Turns Heads

The Buffalo Bills voluntary offseason workout program started on Tuesday, April 19 and while superstar quarterback Josh Allen was in attendance, along with eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, one first-team All-Pro was noticeably absent, Jordan Poyer.

Poyer, who turns 31 in three days, and recently hired high-powered agent Drew Rosenhaus, turned to the media to make a public plea for an extension on April 8. The Athletic’s Tim Graham tweeted, “Jordan Poyer’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells me: ‘We have approached the Bills about a contract extension for Jordan, and he would very much like to finish his career in Buffalo.'”

Two weeks later, Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane made his first comments on the situation.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

In March 2020, the Bills signed Poyer to a two-year extension worth up to $19.5 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, as reported by The Buffalo News. As it stands, Poyer has a $10.7 cap hit for the 2022 NFL season, the sixth-highest on the team, and is set to make $5.6 million in base salary during the final year of his contract, per Spotrac.com.

A restructured extension can create more cap room this year, but the main concern is for the 2023 NFL season, during which players such as Dawson Knox, 25, Devin Singeltary, 24, and Tremaine Edmunds, 23, are all set to become free agents.

While Beane spoke highly of Poyer on Wednesday, April 22, and noted his “great relationship” with Rosenhaus, when asked about the safety’s possible extension, his un-cut, full response pivoted to mentioning how he’s one of many Bills players looking for a new contract, per The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia:

Yeah, I mean, it’s hard. There’s other guys here that want to be paid, too. I know that one is out in public, but that’s not the only agent of a player this offseason that’s on the Bills that, ‘What about my guy, what are you thinking? Is there a plan now? Is there a plan after the draft? Is there a plan at all?’ We’ve had those conversations, and that happens every year. Some do work their way into the media for whatever reason, whether it’s a player not showing or the agent discussing it. I want to pay ’em all — the ones that deserve it and have earned it. There’s other guys here that I feel have earned it as well, and want to do it. There’s guys that have left here since I’ve been here that I’ve wanted to pay, or our organization has wanted to pay, but you can’t pay them all, to the point of your question. And that’s hard because I’m a people person. I love these guys and love ’em to death, but I also have a job to do and have rules to follow. From a cap standpoint and cash. Unfortunately, you have to say goodbye to some.

McDermott Sounded More Optimistic Poyer Will Remain in Buffalo

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also spoke to the media on Wednesday, and despite saying that he’s “always concerned” about players who skip out from offseason workouts, his response about Poyer’s possible extension was much more positive.

“I’ve been in communication with Jordan,” McDermott said, “I love Jordan, I love his family and he’s been a big part of what we’ve done here to this point… I think these things are going to find a way to work themselves out.”

However, it remains unclear whether Poyer’s future will work itself out in Buffalo or with another team with more cap space to pay up.

Poyer’s Wife Keeps Stirring the Pot About Her Husband’s Contract on Twitter

Over the past month, Rachel Bush, Poyer’s wife, who has 103,400 followers on Twitter, has been putting out tweets and retweeting messages concerning her husband’s contract extension, or lack thereof.

One day after Beane’s comments, Bush tweeted out a message about possibly moving to a state which houses both the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. She tweeted, “I really want to live in Texas 🤠 not all the time, just to ride some horsies and such 😊 then back to my beautiful south florida lol.”

During the offseason, Poyer, his wife, and their daughter reside in a waterfront property in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Florida, as reported by WGRZ 2.

Tell @J_poyer21 to sign with the @dallascowboys we'd love to have you, Aliyah, and taz and the gang https://t.co/bEZIy0aA2S — Lord Dutcher (@brandon_dutcher) April 21, 2022

While some Cowboys fans loved Bush’s tweets, and she “liked” their responses, many Bills fans didn’t enjoy Bush’s messages or the fact that Poyer is skipping out from the voluntary workouts.

The funny thing about Jordan Poyer is that him and his wife would absolutely blast other people for getting paid and not showing up to work. — ɯɐpɐ (@dazz0_716) April 20, 2022

In a follow-up to the Texas tweet, however, Bush admits she enjoys sending messages that garner emotional responses. “I’m just going to start tweeting the most random things, and see how many people get triggered by them 😂,” she tweeted.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bills QB Mitch Trubisky ‘Unlikely’ to Remain Starter for Steelers: B/R