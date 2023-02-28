Bills GM Makes Bold Statement on Josh Allen: ‘Give a S*** Factor’

The Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the media while attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, February 28, and opened up about the type of qualities he looks for in draft prospects, describing the X-factor that encouraged him to trade up to snag quarterback Josh Allen as the No. 7 overall pick in 2018.

Before deciding to draft the man who would become the Bills franchise star, “We got to know Josh very well,” Beane said. We met him first at the Senior Bowl, then we went and worked him out privately in Laramie. Got to spend 18 to 24 hours with him… and then we brought him in for a third visit.

“What we came away with is we got a young man who’s still ascending and who has the DNA. He’s very smart. He’s a competitive guy. He’s got that want-to… he’s got that give-a-s*** factor that’s like, ‘Man, I’ll do whatever it takes to win.’

"He's got that 'give-a-shit' factor. That 'I'm going to do whatever it takes to win.'" Brandon Beane says Josh Allen's DNA is a big part of what makes him such a special player. #BillsMafia #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Y78aXZeMsH — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 28, 2023

“Every offseason we’ve been here, Josh is his own worst critic,” Beane continued. “And that’s some of the things we knew about him. Whatever his deficiencies are, he’s very self-aware. You can be open and honest with him and he’s willing to work on ’em. If you’re in the quarterback market, those are key qualities beyond the physical attributes that (a) player possesses.”

Beane Provided the Latest Update on Allen’s Arm Injury

After the Bills were blown out 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game, Allen insisted that the UCL sprain in his throwing arm suffered back in Week 9, was not a factor in how he played. The 26-year-old also noted that he would not need offseason surgery, and that simply rest and recovery will do the trick.

Beane told reporters of Allen’s performance this past season, “Josh wasn’t perfect. You know he takes hits and obviously, the elbow – he had the setback against the Jets. But he’s a warrior and he’s not going to use that as an excuse.”

“I think as the year progressed after that injury, it was getting better and better. He was able to remove the brace that he had to wear for the first few weeks. No one is a 100% though.” While it seemed backup quarterback Case Keenum would start at least a game or two, the $258 million star powered through the entire season.

“Josh is doing well,” Beane noted. “I know he’s played golf a few times and he’s kinda hitting the reset. But he’ll be ready to roll come this offseason.”

When asked if Beane got “a knot in his stomach” when Allen continued to rush the ball and personally block defenders while still dealing with the injury, “You just get used to it,” he said. “That’s Josh. He’s got one style of playing and my number one task for him is to always to protect yourself first.”

Beane Said Jordan Phillips Faces a ‘Lengthy Recovery’

While Bills Mafia can breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing Allen will be back to full health before the 2023 NFL season starts, Beane offered a not-so-great update on defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

The former second-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft suffered a shoulder injury while playing against the New England Patriots in early December and missed several games. The 30-year-old mentioned after the season ended that he had torn his rotator cuff and would need surgery.

Beane’s comments on Phillips made it unclear if the pending free agent will return to Orchard Park next season. The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski tweeted, “Beane says Jordan Phillips has had his surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder and faces a fairly lengthy recovery. Beane points out that Phillips is a pending unrestricted free agent who played some good football before being hurt.”