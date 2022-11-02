Bills GM Talks Possibility of Signing Pro Bowl WR After Making 2 Trades

After making a big move to acquire running back Nyheim Nines from the Colts and bringing back safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons just before the NFL’s trade deadline expired on Tuesday, November 1, it would seem the Buffalo Bills (6-1) were done tweaking their Super Bowl-caliber roster for the season.

However, when Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media on Wednesday, November 2, to discuss the team’s recent trades, he was asked about the possibility of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who remains a free agent in the market while he recovers from an ACL tear.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,” Beane said, per The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia. “If we think he can help his team, we’d be crazy not to at least look into it. Says if they did, financials, role would all have to line up.”

NFL analyst Dov Kleiman that the Bills have picked up the phone for Beckham. Kleinman tweeted on Wednesday morning, “The #Bucs, #Packers, #Bills and #Rams have contacted free-agent WR Odell Beckham about potentially signing him. Each team touched base with him but the current health of his knee remains a question, per @AlbertBreer.”

While Beane wouldn’t confirm nor deny whether the Bills have communicated with the three-time Pro Bowler recently, pr Spectrum News 1 Buffalo’s Jon Scott, Buffalo has several players who talk with Beckham regularly, in particular, Von Miller, who’s been publicly campaigning to get his former Rams teammate to join him in Buffalo for months.

Beane previously addressed Miller’s mission to recruit Beckham back in September. “Anything Von says I’m going to respect,” Beane said. “Guys that have been around, knows what it takes, knows what it looks like. They’re going to offer up what they think — I’m going to give them the time of day. Why wouldn’t I respect what he thinks? He’s been great…. Von wants to win. And I want to surround myself with as many people like that as I can.”

Bills Will Face Heavy Competition to Land OBJ

Now that the trade deadline has officially passed, the sweepstakes for Beckham are about to go into overdrive. FanSided’s Matt Verderame tweeted, “A few weeks ago I reported Odell Beckham Jr. likely wouldn’t sign until after the trade deadline. The teams I was told to watch in pursuit of him included the Bills, Chiefs, Rams, Ravens and Packers. The NFL trade deadline has now passed. Beckham watch is front and center.”

According to OvertheCap.com, the Bills have approximately $930,389 in cap space after making several roster moves on Tuesday, which means Beane will have to restructure a contract or two in order to make room for Beckham. However, for a team that’s going all in to win the championship this season, it seems like an effort worth making.

There is a VERY sneaky path to sign OBJ to a cheap 2022 deal with incentive laden 2023 #’s that are easy Not-Likely-To-Be-Earned targets because he hasn’t played in 2022 which means OBJ is confident he’ll get all those 2023 incentives but the Bills won’t have to pay until 2024 https://t.co/gsAcKsKirg pic.twitter.com/GRaljBC5ox — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) November 1, 2022

The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski wrote on August 12, “Acquiring Beckham will require Beane to get even more creative with the cap than he already has. Beane has tried to limit just how far he kicks the can down the road in regards to the salary cap, but this is a special circumstance in which he would be justified in doing it again. Beckham’s that good.”

Cover 1 host Greg Thompsett tweeted on Tuesday, “There is a VERY sneaky path to sign OBJ to a cheap 2022 deal with incentive laden 2023 #’s that are easy Not-Likely-To-Be-Earned targets because he hasn’t played in 2022 which means OBJ is confident he’ll get all those 2023 incentives but the Bills won’t have to pay until 2024.”

Beckham Is Clearly Interested in Joining the Bills

“What’s the locker next to u loook like 👀!!!??” –@obj to Von Miller. If the #Bills want Odell Beckham Jr. at some point this season, it’s not going to take much convincing… (H/T @pjbuffalobills) #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1sapCkAFQ3 — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 8, 2022

According to Miller, it’s already “said and done” that Beckham is coming to Buffalo, but the star receiver has visited with several franchises over the past few months, including the Giants, Saints, and Buccaneers.

After the Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, Miller once again reiterated to USA Today‘s Jarrett Bailey, “He’s coming here, man. He’s coming to the Bills.” However, Pro Football Talk‘s Mike Floria reported that the Chiefs might make a run for Beckham too.

“Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?”

Amid all the conjecture, a fellow NFL free agent, Dez Bryant, tweeted directly to Beckham on Wednesday, October 19, and asked straight up, “Bills or Chiefs @obj 👀,” to which Beckham answered with a cryptic response using only emojis: “🫣🫡🫥🤐🤘🏾🫴🏽✍🏾👣🗣️🦾🏃🏾‍♂️.”

🫣🫡🫥🤐🤘🏾🫴🏽✍🏾👣🗣️🦾🏃🏾‍♂️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 19, 2022

Sporting News analyst Jacob Camenker attempted to dissect Beckham’s response and his translation earned praise from the 29-year-old receiver. Camenker tweeted, “I believe it translates to ‘I salute and love you for asking this question, but I have been instructed to keep my mouth shut until I officially sign a contract. Until then, I am getting healthier and training as I prepare for my return.’ Just a guess.”

Beckham tweeted back, “Lololll spot on.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs told Heavy Sports in September that he supported Beckham’s possible move to Buffalo, Beckham continues to drop hints that the interest is mutual. During Buffalo’s 27-17 victory over the Packers on Sunday Night Football, Beckham was cheering on the Bills. He tweeted, “Damn buffalo! 😂🫡.”