Bills QB Dedicates Win to Coach Daboll After Tragic Family Death

The Buffalo Bills dominant 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team was bittersweet for offensive line coach Brian Daboll, who lost his grandmother, the woman who raised him, just days before Sunday’s game.

During the postgame conference, quarterback Josh Allen dedicated the win to Daboll, mentioning how his coach was able to keep it together until the team entered the locker room in Orchard Park.

“He lost his grandma this week, the woman who raised him,” Allen said. “So he had a pretty tough week so to go out there and play the way we did and execute the way we did — I know him and his family are hurting right now.”

“It’s just crazy how the roles are reversed. Ya know, last year I got to come in the locker room and have a heartfelt hug with him, and this year, he falls into my arms. He’s a guy that I love dearly. To go out there and play the way we did for him, the guys understood that. And we wanted to execute and play well for him.”

Allen recorded four passing touchdowns for 358 yards on Sunday, including a rushing touchdown himself to help bring the Bills their first home win of the season. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkin also gave a shout-out to the coach. “This win was for Brian Daboll,” Dawkin said.

The dedications kept rolling in, as head coach Sean McDermott spoke during Sunday’s postgame conference. “It’s always a tragic situation when someone loses a family member,” McDermott said. “I’m thankful for the togetherness that we share on this team. Our hearts go out to Brian Daboll and his family during this time.”

Allen Fell Into Daboll’s Arms After Losing His Own Grandmother Last Season





Back in November 2020, Allen played also played through emotional distress after his grandmother’s death. Allen found out that his “Grammy,” as he affectionally called Patricia Allen, 80, had died the Saturday night before the Bills game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“All I kept telling myself was she would’ve wanted me to play,” Allen said on the following Wednesday after the Bills defeated the Seahawks 44-43, per the Associated Press. “And she would want me to play how I usually play, with the fun that I have out there, and with the sense of pride I have when I put on that uniform,” Allen said.

“That’s all I kept telling myself that I’m doing this for her. I knew she was with me on the field,” Allen said, who finished that game with four touchdowns, one rushing, throwing 31 of 38 for 415 yards passing.

When Allen reached the locker room after the game, he collapsed — but Daboll was there to catch him. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised Allen’s focus and dedication in the face of such a heartbreaking loss.

“He took a moment to put his feelings to the side and put his team first,” Diggs said. “You’ve got to respect it. You’ve got to love him for that because not a lot of guys could’ve done that.”

The Entire Offense Stepped Up Their Game Against Washington

It wasn’t just Allen who had a fantastic game on Sunday, the Bills backfield finally stepped up to make some big plays. Veteran running back Emmanuel Sanders scored his first two touchdowns as a member of the Bills.

“You gotta prove yourself all the time,” Sanders said postgame. “To come to this fan base and prove myself, it feels good.” Running back Zack Moss also made it into the end zone, along with tight end Dawson Knox.

As for the offensive line, which has struggled during the first two games of the season, they didn’t allow Washington to record one sack the entire game.

