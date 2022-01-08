Bills Coordinator Named ‘Top Head Coaching Candidate’ for 2022

Much of the Buffalo Bills success this season can be credited to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whose ability to create schemes around the talents of quarterback Josh Allen has helped put the team back atop the AFC East.

As the Bills prepare for their final regular-season game on Sunday, January 9, a matchup that decides whether or not Buffalo will clinch the AFC East division title for the second year in a row — other franchises are already preparing to clean house for a fresh start next season.

While the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars are already on the hunt for new head coaches, it’s expected for numerous other openings to appear over the next few weeks. As for Daboll, who won the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year last season, he’s likely to be at the top of all their lists.

Bleacher Report‘s Maurice Moton ranked Daboll as the No. 3 on his list of “Top Head Coaching Candidates for 2022 Job Openings” on January 7. Morton wrote:

The Buffalo Bills offense relies heavily on quarterback Josh Allen, who’s tied for sixth in touchdown passes (34) and ranks seventh in passing yards (4,168) leaguewide while listing second on the team in rushing yards (700). With that said, no one can deny the signal-caller’s growth under Brian Daboll. Between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, Allen made an impressive leap from an inaccurate passer who completed fewer than 60 percent of his attempts to an MVP candidate with a 69 percent completion rate.

Of the two vacancies available now, Daboll seems like he would be a perfect fit to take over as the Jaguars head coach as rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence desperately needs some expert guidance to help him reach his full potential in the NFL.

There’s Been Obvious Friction Between Daboll & McDermott This Season

After a rollercoaster season, the Bills seem to have finally hit their stride when it matters most, however, it was only a month ago when the Buffalo’s coaching staff seemed to be in disarray following an embarrassing 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 13.

.@MattParrino just asked Sean McDermott if Brian Daboll is doing a good enough job. Here's the response. pic.twitter.com/m6B7vevLlm — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 7, 2021

After the game on December 6, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked whether or not he believes Daboll is doing a good job, and his answer did not sound like a coach happy with his offensive coordinator.

“Well, I don’t think honestly we took advantage of our opportunities tonight,” McDermott said, “I really didn’t. the ball’s at the 40-yard line, we’re one in four in the red zone. So, we gotta figure that part of it out.”

Bills fans and analysts have noticed the disconnect between McDermott and Daboll, as they don’t seem to be on the same page when it comes to their offensive attack, especially after the team’s Week 15 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following week.

I don't see that first half doing much for the McDermott-Daboll relationship. How could the old school head coach whose team has been called soft like it when they don't hand off to a running back one time? — Jerry Sullivan (@ByJerrySullivan) December 12, 2021

This is not what I expected out of the offense today. McDermott and Daboll really have some things to figure out. — x-Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) December 12, 2021

My gut is telling me that the disconnect is actually between Allen and Daboll. I half wonder if Allen wants to let it fly and Daboll is holding him back. And or Mcdermott. If things don’t change soon i could see Allen speaking up — Rob Rein (@GingerWoodWorks) December 11, 2021

Heading into Week 18, however, things appear to be back in order. Daboll’s offense lists third and fifth in scoring and yards, and Allen is breaking franchise records as a dual-threat quarterback.

Daboll’s Close Relationship With Allen & Strong Local Ties May Keep Him in Buffalo

Following the Bills satisfying rematch against the Patriots in Week 16, during which Buffalo won 33-21, Daboll spoke passionately about working with Allen.

“Four years together,” Daboll said, as reported by Sports Illustrated. “I think that he’s grown a lot, along with me. We have a great relationship and great trust on and off the field, and I certainly have all the trust in the world in him when he’s playing the game, and I want him to play free and aggressive.

“He knows there’s always things to improve, just like every one of us. But certainly, [improvisation] is an element of his game that is a strength, and we will never take that away from him.”

The Bills dedicated yesterday's win to Brian Daboll after his grandmother, Ruth passed away this week. & I asked him what it meant to see that kind of performance in his honor. "I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, it was special to me. I lost a woman that was most important in my life." pic.twitter.com/JahIfaPH8R — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 27, 2021

Daboll, who’s a Buffalo native, may also want to stick around his hometown. This past season, when Daboll lost both his grandmother and grandfather just three weeks apart, Allen and the Bills were there to pick him up.

At age 46, Daboll could wait a few years before embarking out on his own. However, it will be hard to turn down a generous promotion if one comes to his doorstep this offseason.

