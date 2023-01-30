Brittany Mahomes Comes to Bills’ Defense, Trolls Bengals in Savage Tweet

The Buffalo Bills found an unlikely ally in their war of social media words with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the Bengals ended Buffalo’s season with a 27-10 win in last week’s divisional-round game, some of their players took the time to troll the Bills and their fans. One of the most direct taunts came from cornerback Eli Apple, who mocked Stefon Diggs — and appeared to make reference to Damar Hamlin — in a tweet telling him to enjoy his offseason vacation.

On Sunday, after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, a figure who was once a thorn in Buffalo’s side came to their defense.

Eli Apple Gets His Cummupance

After the Chiefs kicked a last-second field goal to beat the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter to recall the tweet that Apple sent to Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs earlier in the week.

“Cancun on 3,” wrote Brittany Mahomes, who added a peace sign emoji.

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

Brittany Mahomes has been known for her exuberant celebrations after Chiefs’ wins, and other Mahomes family members got involved on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes Sr. also lit a victory cigar in an Arrowhead Stadium suite, calling out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow who is known for his own victory cigar celebrations.

“I’m smoking on the Joe Burrow,” the elder Mahomes said, via the New York Post.

“It feels great [to be headed back to the Super Bowl]. My baby boy did what he always do, he’s gonna show up and show out and I’m just glad he did it.”

Mahomes Has Angered Bills Fans in the Past

While Brittany Mahomes had the Bills’ back this time around, last season was a very different story. After the Chiefs staged an unlikely comeback against the Bills in the divisional round playoff game — racing down the field in 13 seconds to tie the game after a late Bills touchdown and then winning on the first possession in overtime — she celebrated by spraying champagne out the window of her suite at Arrowhead Stadium and onto the fans sitting below her.

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

Mahomes came under fire for her actions, but later defended herself against what she saw as unfair criticism.

“I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week,” she tweeted.

While her celebration earned the ire of Bills fans, many praised the way her husband acted after the win. After throwing the game-winning touchdown to tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes ran the length of the field to embrace Bills quarterback Josh Allen and share some words.

Mahomes stopped celebrating and ran the entire length of the field just to find Josh Allen ❤️💪 @brgridiron (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/CUTlM7c23w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2022

After the game, the Chiefs quarterback also shared some love for Allen.

“Josh played his a** off, pardon my language,” Mahomes said, via SI.com. “It was a great game between two great football teams … we’re going to play this team a lot of times in games like this. With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, there’s going to be a lot of battles. I’m glad we got this one.”