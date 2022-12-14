Browns Snag Ex-Bills WR Released to Make Room for Cole Beasley

It didn’t take Marquez Stevenson long to find a new home after being released by the Buffalo Bills.

The 2021 draft pick was released on December 13, bringing to end a turbulent two years with the team that included some significant stretches lost to injury. Stevenson had started the season on injured reserve and was released and signed to the practice squad earlier in December, but lost his spot with the Bills brought back Cole Beasley this week.

Stevenson now has a new home, signing on Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

Stevenson Heading to AFC North

The Browns announced on December 14 that Stevenson was heading to their practice squad, part of a series of moves to address roster needs. The Browns also signed linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and added linebacker Storey Jackson to their practice squad.

Stevenson could have a challenge in moving up the depth chart in Cleveland, as the Browns have a pair of receivers with a strong chance of reaching 1,000 yards. Amari Cooper leads the team with 63 receptions for 874 yards and Donovan Peoples-Jones has 53 receptions for 751 yards.

But the speedy receiver could also compete for a spot as a return specialist. While he saw limited action in his rookie year with the Bills after starting the season on injured reserve, Stevenson served as the primary kick and punt returner for a stretch late in the season.

One of the first guys to go over to talk to Marquez Stevenson after the fumbled punt… Isaiah McKenzie. pic.twitter.com/Q5pegqYPBH — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 2, 2022

Stevenson appeared to fall out of favor with the Bills, especially after some costly miscues. He lost two fumbles as a returner last season, prompting head coach Sean McDermott to move safety Micah Hyde into return duties. After starting this year on injured reserve, the Bills activated Stevenson then released him and re-signed him to the practice squad. When Beasley rejoined the team this week, the Bills opted to keep practice squad receiver KeeSean Johnson over Stevenson.

Beasley’s Return to Buffalo

Stevenson may have become expendable after a pair of moves to bring former Bills receivers back to the team. The Bills signed free agent John Brown, who was the team’s No. 1 receiver in John Allen’s second season as quarterback. Brown was signed to the practice squad but elevated to the active roster for each of the last two games, wins over the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Beasley could have the chance to play an even more significant role, as the Bills have struggled to replace his production out of the slot since he was released in March. Beasley initially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season and appeared in two games, making four catches for 17 yards before announcing his retirement.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said he was happy to have Beasley back with the team.

“He spent some time away for a little while he had a little vacation but he’s back now,” Diggs told WIVB in Buffalo. “Everybody was excited to see him. I was. I hugged him like three times and I said let’s go back to work. We’re chasing something.”

“It’s exciting,” Diggs added. “We spent some time today. Lot of hugs, a lot of dap ups. It’s like having a family member back.”