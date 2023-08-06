Bills CB Suffers Scary Head Injury, Exits Practice Early

The Buffalo Bills returned to training camp at St. John Fisher University for Day 9 of practice during which cornerback Cam Lewis suffered a hard hit to the head.

The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “It was a somewhat scary moment during team drills as defensive back Cam Lewis leapt for an interception attempt on a deep pass, and appeared to hit the ground with force as he couldn’t break his fall. He laid on the ground on his back, and teammates quickly signaled for athletic trainers to come out and check on Lewis.

“After about a minute or so, the medical team was able to sit Lewis upright as trainers continued checking him out, and eventually, they got Lewis to his feet and he walked under his own power to the team’s medical tent.”

Lewis, who signed a one-year, $1.185 million contract to remain in Buffalo this season, has proved to be a key versatile player in camp thus far, but there’s worry that this head injury may set him back.

“Lewis is having an excellent camp, wearing a lot of hats for a team in need of that type of versatility,” Buscaglia noted. “It seems like Lewis has a great chance to make the team outright, provided he’s healthy enough to return before final cuts on Aug. 29. Still with over a month before their first game, the Bills will hope Lewis has a short recovery so he fits right back into their plans for 2023.”

This post will be updated as more information comes in.

Cam Lewis Is Trying to Make Up for Last Season’s Crucial Mistakes

Lewis, who initially signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo in 2019, will be looking to make up for a few crucial mistakes he made last season, in particular, his poor decision during the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

While Buffalo’s entire defense couldn’t figure out a way to shut down Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who finished the game with 10 receptions for a career-high 193 yards, his 32-yard, one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 marked the craziest highlight of what was already a wild game.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

Lewis was covering Jefferson during the catch mid-air, but instead of batting the ball down, he unsuccessfully tried to go for the interception. He was berated by fans on Twitter for trying to do too much, even former Bills legend Fred Jackson tweeted out, “KNOCK THE BALL DOWN!!!”

While quarterback Josh Allen admittedly had one of his worst performances of the season against the Vikings, Lewis also took responsibility for his part in the loss.

One of the many moments that turned the tide for the #Bills was a 32 yard catch by Justin Jefferson on 4th and 18. Cam Lewis originally had the ball in his hands, but Jefferson took it away. "I just got to knock the f*cking ball down." pic.twitter.com/AbmTxg3zsA — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 13, 2022

“I honestly thought it was over his head. Just gotta be more aware of the situation,” he said, after the game. “It was a f****** fourth and 22,” adding a few yards onto the actual distance.

“Knock the ball down, bro. Like, I’m not a selfish player. I don’t try to be a selfish player. I’m always trying to put the team before me. Pshht. I’ve just got to knock the f****** ball down. It’s plain and simple. Just gotta know the situation. I knock the ball down we f****** win. That’s all I can say about that.”

Lewis had another snafu against the Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2022 during Buffalo’s 32-29 victory, when a roughing the passer penalty nearly cost Buffalo the game. Lewis was not even close to blocking the punt and his egregious decision to barrel toward Dolphins’ Thomas Morstead made analysts and fans absolutely livid. WGR 550‘s Nate Geary tweeted, “That just can’t happen. Cam Lewis WTF are you doing dude?” to which a fan replied, “Cut him.”

Cam Lewis Moonlights at Safety



Lewis made his first-ever start at safety during that fateful game against Minnesota, and with uncertainty surrounding Damar Hamlin, the 26-year-old could resume that role as a reserve.

“If they want me at safety, then yeah, I’m going to put my best foot forward every time and try to make this team and try to help this team, but if they want me back at nickel, then that’s where I’m going to be,” he said at the end of the 2022 season, per The Buffalo News.

In 13 game appearances last season, Lewis recorded 21 total tackles and played an important role on special teams.