Polarizing Ex-Commanders QB Floated as Josh Allen’s New Backup: Analyst

The Buffalo Bills‘ backup quarterback Case Keenum is among the team’s 20 players set to become unrestricted free agents on March 15, and while the franchise traded a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to land the veteran, it’s not clear if he’ll be back next season.

On Monday, February 27, the Commanders announced they were releasing quarterback Carson Wentz, which cleared up over $26 million in cap space for Washington, per ESPN. The Commanders traded with the Indianapolis Colts to obtain the polarizing quarterback, but a broken ring finger suffered in Week 6 derailed what was already an uneven season for Wentz. In eight game appearances, Wentz completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

While Wentz is now free to sign with any team, it appears his days of getting offered a starting role are over. However, USA Today reporter Bradley Gelber believes the former No. 2 overall pick from the 2016 NFL Draft could land in Buffalo as Josh Allen‘s new backup. Gelber tweeted, “Wonder if the #Bills consider bringing him in a 1-year deal to backup Allen similar to Trubisky.”

After a rough tenure with the Chicago Bears, the Bills signed Mitch Trubisky to a one-year deal before the start of the 2021 NFL season. While he never started a game in Buffalo, the former No. 2 overall pick was able to revive his career, as Allen and the Bills’ coaching staff provided nothing but glowing reviews regarding the backup. Trubisky went on to sign a two-year, $14.285 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wentz, who departed the Colts on bad terms, followed by a regrettable season in Washington, could use some career rehab. If he’s willing to eat some humble pie and take on backup duties with the same grace as Trubisky did, there could maybe be a place for him in Buffalo if Keenum demands a high salary for the 2023 NFL season.

Twitter Strongly Reacted to the Prospect of Wentz Landing in Buffalo

Bills Mafia was unable to get excited about the prospect of Wentz becoming Allen’s new backup. One fan replied, “No lol,” to Gelber’s tweet, while another person wrote, “He is a toxic personality. Guy has been known to not take rejection well and that’s the last thing we need in the locker room.”

If Wentz is the alternative, fans much preferred the Bills instead add the New York Jets’ former fourth-overall pick, quarterback Sam Darnold as Allen’s backup. The Buffalo News suggested Darnold, 25, as a top option since he “passed the ‘he is friends with Josh’ test,” and good chemistry in the quarterbacks’ room is a top priority for Allen.

One man tweeted, “Darnold please if the Case is out.” The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and is set to become a free agent.

The Bills Could Possibly Bring Back Trubisky

After seeing Wentz linked to the Bills, several fans suggested they bring back Trubiksy instead, an option The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia suggested earlier this month. One fan tweeted, “Trubisky was a solid locker room guy. Is Wentz?”

Trubisky was deemed a top salary cap cut candidate after rookie Kenny Pickett secured the starting role this past season. The Athletic staff surmised on February 25, “In a perfect world, the Steelers would love to keep a veteran like Trubisky” to play backup for Pickett, “but when you are tight against the cap, all things are on the table, including cutting Trubiksy loose.”

The 28-year-old veteran has a cap hit of $10.62 million for the 2023 NFL season. If the Steelers cut or trade him before June 1, they’ll clear up $8 million in cap space.