Bills Rumors: Analysts ‘Waiting’ for Buffalo to Sign Edge Chandler Jones

On the eve before the NFL’s free agency signing period officially begins, which is 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, Bills analysts and fans are closely watching any and every development on Arizona Cardinals edge Chandler Jones, hoping he lands in Buffalo.
Last week, NFL Insider Jordan Schulz reported that the Bills were one of the teams “interested” in nabbing the premier pass rusher, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season where he tallied 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 36 pressures, six forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.
Schultz tweeted, “Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. I’m told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender.
“I’m told the #Bills and #Eagles are also interested in Chandler Jones, who continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league.”
ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
Since that report, however, the Broncos went all in to sign Randy Gregory to a five-year $50 million contract, which seems to take them out of the running. The Bills have already released several veteran players and restructured several contracts to lower their cap hit for the 2022 NFL, which signaled the franchise could be clearing the way to afford an elite player like Jones.
UPDATE: At approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted, “Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones is finalizing a deal with the #Raiders, per sources.”
While Pelissero’s report succinctly kills the Bills’ dream of landing Pro Football Network No. 6 overall top free agent, Bills Mafia was very excited at the prospect.
And who knows, Jones could pull a J.D. McKissic, and renege on his deal with the Raiders tomorrow.
Numerous fans, however, were not buying into the hype. One man tweeted, “I’d love Chandler Jones in Buffalo, but I’m not holding my breath. Feels like that’s coming down to money purely and while I don’t doubt the Bills interest in him, I don’t think Beane is overpaying for ANYONE, just like Watt last year. I feel someone will pay huge for Jones.”
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, Jones was offered a $17 million salary, which the Bills wouldn’t have likely been able to afford. However, Josina Anderson said Jones’ decision came down to the wire, revealing that the Bills were in the final mix.
Anderson tweeted, “I was on the phone w/ Chandler when tweets were going out about where he was going & agent was calling. Jones told me it was important for him to be on a team that has a scheme he’s familiar with. Adding, ‘I want to be happy & paid.’ There were 4 other teams he was considering.”
Jones Kept Teasing Fans With By Sending Out Cryptic Tweets
Jones seemed to be enjoying the fact that so many people are interested in where he plays for the 2022 NFL season, and over the past few days, personally sent out a series of cryptic tweets which further fueled speculation over his potential landing spot.
The four-time Pro Bowler was initially drafted by the New England Patriots, where he spent the first four seasons of his career and won Super Bowl XLIX before getting traded to the Cardinals in 2016.
Jones Said Money Will Not be the Driving Force of Which Team He Chooses
While appearing on The NFL Players Podcast on March 9, Jones made it clear that money was not his incentive for leaving Arizona:
To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all. Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.
If Jones’ goal is to win another Super Bowl, well, Buffalo should’ve been near the top, if not, the No.1 choice on his list of preferred destinations. The Bills have the highest odds to win Super Bowl 57.
While it’s hard to imagine Jones taking a crazy pay cut, the Bills could sign by offering him a longer-term, restructured deal to fit him under the salary cap. ESPN‘s Alanina Getzenberg predicted the Bills could offer Jones a one-year, $10 million with $5M guaranteed.
“We know you’re from Rochester and attended Syracuse, so how about playing in Buffalo?” Getzenberg wrote. “It might take some creative cap work, and this deal might not be competitive with other offers, but we want an experienced pass-rusher like yourself who will only add to the league’s No. 1 defense and one of the NFL’s best teams.”
READ NEXT: Bills Fans Freak After Learning How Much Buffalo Paid Newly-Signed DT
I’ve actually got paid $20100 just in a month via working easy jobs on home computer~mkj11~ Just when I lost my last job, I was so troubled & fortunately I located this easy on-line task & in this way I can manage to own thousand used staying in my home. ~mkj11~ Everybody can certainly join this opportunity & may collect extra money online heading following website.
.
>>>>>>>>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝟎𝟏.𝐓𝐤