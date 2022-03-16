Bills Rumors: Analysts ‘Waiting’ for Buffalo to Sign Edge Chandler Jones

On the eve before the NFL’s free agency signing period officially begins, which is 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16, Bills analysts and fans are closely watching any and every development on Arizona Cardinals edge Chandler Jones, hoping he lands in Buffalo.

Last week, NFL Insider Jordan Schulz reported that the Bills were one of the teams “interested” in nabbing the premier pass rusher, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season where he tallied 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 36 pressures, six forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

Schultz tweeted, “Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. I’m told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender.

“I’m told the #Bills and #Eagles are also interested in Chandler Jones, who continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league.”

Since that report, however, the Broncos went all in to sign Randy Gregory to a five-year $50 million contract, which seems to take them out of the running. The Bills have already released several veteran players and restructured several contracts to lower their cap hit for the 2022 NFL, which signaled the franchise could be clearing the way to afford an elite player like Jones.

UPDATE: At approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted, “Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones is finalizing a deal with the #Raiders, per sources.”

While Pelissero’s report succinctly kills the Bills’ dream of landing Pro Football Network No. 6 overall top free agent, Bills Mafia was very excited at the prospect.

And who knows, Jones could pull a J.D. McKissic, and renege on his deal with the Raiders tomorrow.

Brandon Beane continues to move money ahead of 4pm go time https://t.co/q5t7qPzGLI — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 16, 2022

Fog is going to lift later this morning and Chandler Jones will be standing in the middle of Niagara Square wearing a Bills hat, bet https://t.co/aDVU2xvsAa — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) March 16, 2022

Early morning. Does Chandler Jones sign with the Bills today?? — Nick (@yitznick19) March 16, 2022

Chandler Jones is waiting for the Bills to move the money around for him is all. pic.twitter.com/KNPjAXf5zE — TJDMCR – 716 OG (@TJDMCR) March 16, 2022

Chandler Jones being unsigned and the Bills working to clear/get under the cap is encouraging. — Bills Run Deep (@BillsRunDeep2) March 15, 2022

Numerous fans, however, were not buying into the hype. One man tweeted, “I’d love Chandler Jones in Buffalo, but I’m not holding my breath. Feels like that’s coming down to money purely and while I don’t doubt the Bills interest in him, I don’t think Beane is overpaying for ANYONE, just like Watt last year. I feel someone will pay huge for Jones.”

$17 million. Bills never would have been able to do that nor do I think that would be sound strategy. https://t.co/G5Cs3cWGGT — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 16, 2022

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, Jones was offered a $17 million salary, which the Bills wouldn’t have likely been able to afford. However, Josina Anderson said Jones’ decision came down to the wire, revealing that the Bills were in the final mix.

I'm told Chandler Jones has agreed to a 3-year deal to join the #Raiders, per source. My understanding is the other teams Jones was considering were the #Jets, #49ers, #Bills and #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2022

Anderson tweeted, “I was on the phone w/ Chandler when tweets were going out about where he was going & agent was calling. Jones told me it was important for him to be on a team that has a scheme he’s familiar with. Adding, ‘I want to be happy & paid.’ There were 4 other teams he was considering.”

Jones Kept Teasing Fans With By Sending Out Cryptic Tweets

Jones seemed to be enjoying the fact that so many people are interested in where he plays for the 2022 NFL season, and over the past few days, personally sent out a series of cryptic tweets which further fueled speculation over his potential landing spot.

Such a fun process, it’s gettin real tho! Sleep well tweeps! Ttys 😊 — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 16, 2022

The four-time Pro Bowler was initially drafted by the New England Patriots, where he spent the first four seasons of his career and won Super Bowl XLIX before getting traded to the Cardinals in 2016.

Jones Said Money Will Not be the Driving Force of Which Team He Chooses

Today's Bickley Blast touches on the #AZCardinals not expecting to use the franchise tag on Chandler Jones. #RedSea Full Video: https://t.co/BMbuRlWnGn pic.twitter.com/eeuwV0PPCS — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 8, 2022

While appearing on The NFL Players Podcast on March 9, Jones made it clear that money was not his incentive for leaving Arizona:

To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all. Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.

Chandler Jones to the Bills, Chandler Jones to the Bills, Chandler Jones to the Bills (Just trying to speak it into existence) — Primetime Adam (@AdamZientek3) March 11, 2022

If Jones’ goal is to win another Super Bowl, well, Buffalo should’ve been near the top, if not, the No.1 choice on his list of preferred destinations. The Bills have the highest odds to win Super Bowl 57.

While it’s hard to imagine Jones taking a crazy pay cut, the Bills could sign by offering him a longer-term, restructured deal to fit him under the salary cap. ESPN‘s Alanina Getzenberg predicted the Bills could offer Jones a one-year, $10 million with $5M guaranteed.

“We know you’re from Rochester and attended Syracuse, so how about playing in Buffalo?” Getzenberg wrote. “It might take some creative cap work, and this deal might not be competitive with other offers, but we want an experienced pass-rusher like yourself who will only add to the league’s No. 1 defense and one of the NFL’s best teams.”

