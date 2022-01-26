Chiefs Fans Create Viral Tribute to Bills QB Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs fans are taking a cue from Bills Mafia.

After the Chiefs pulled out a thrilling — or heartbreaking, depending on what side you land — overtime victory over Buffalo, many Chiefs fans have decided to show their appreciation for the performance of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Just as Bills fans had done last season when Allen lost his grandmother, Chiefs fans have decided to donate to Allen’s favorite Buffalo-area cause, and are picking a donation number with some special meaning.

Chiefs Fans Remember Victory, Honor Allen

The outcome looked dreary for the Chiefs after Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis for a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left in the game, but the Chiefs were able to race down the field and into field goal range to tie and then won on the first possession in overtime. For Bills fans, the loss was especially difficult given the all-time great performance from Allen, who completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Chiefs fans decided to honor that performance, with some suggesting that they donate to Josh Allen’s Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. The fund was created after the death of Allen’s grandmother, which prompted Bills fans to flood the hospital with donations. Chiefs fans settled on $13 as the suggested donation, signifying the time left on the clock when the Chiefs took the ball after Allen’s final touchdown.

Bills fans launched a similar campaign after last year’s divisional round, donating to a charity started by Lamar Jackson after the Bills eliminated the Baltimore Ravens last season, a game in which Jackson was hurt and did not finish.

Suggesting all Chiefs fans donate $13 to Josh Allen’s foundation to commemorate the drive that tied the game with just 13 seconds left and the best playoff game in Chiefs history Donate here: https://t.co/X6McN7SB59 Much respect to #BillsMafia from #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/FfxwQ1164T — Chiefs Kingdom Memes (@ChiefsMMZ) January 25, 2022

The campaign has already had a major impact. The hospital announced early on Wednesday that they had already received more than 9,800 individual donations, raising a collective $178,000.

An incredible $178,000 from over 9800 donors has been donated in just over 24 hours from #ChiefsKingdom Thank you all! These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wWXvDXxjXF — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 26, 2022

Love Shared Between Bills, Chiefs

Despite the heartbreaking conclusion to Sunday’s game and the sting from two straight seasons ended at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bills still had some love to share for the Chiefs. Video from after the game showed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes running the length of the field after the game to share an embrace with Allen, and the Bills quarterback spoke highly of his counterpart in postgame interviews.

“It was tough to be in that moment,” Allen said. “Again, I have a lot of respect for Pat. He throws the winning touchdown, and he comes straight over and finds me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

Josh Allen pauses with emotion when describing postgame field scene, Patrick Mahomes running to find him. "He throws the winning touchdown and comes right over to find me," Allen tells us. "To be in that situation and do that was pretty cool of him."pic.twitter.com/M1UmHkD3FK — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 24, 2022

“Obviously, it sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. Taking it all in and holding on to the feeling and making sure that we don’t feel like this again, like I said back-to-back years in the same spot. It’s tough to take in, but it’s part of the game.”

The Bills and Chiefs will get a chance to meet again next season. Because both finished first in their respective divisions, the Bills will once again travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs in the regular season.

