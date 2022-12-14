Bills WR Delivers Strong New Message to Fans After Rejoining Team

The Buffalo Bills re-signed Cole Beasley on Tuesday, December 14, a move which came as a surprise considering the 33-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL back in October, and he tweeted last month about being glad to no longer be in Buffalo.

However, Bills’ wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie hinted on Twitter a few weeks ago that Beasley might return, which elicited a mixed response from Bills Mafia, and team’s former top slot receiver seems to be aware.

Beasley, who was initially released by the Bills in March after requesting a trade, addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday, December 14 since rejoining the team, sending a drastically different message to Buffalo than what he tweeted in early November. “There were some times last year where I would get some stuff from people and it would be a little frustrating just because before, it wasn’t like that,” Beasley said. “So, it was a change. Nobody’s perfect. I didn’t handle everything how way I wanted to. A lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back, as well.”

“Im glad to be back here with all the guys I’m familiar with and…ya know…I missed em to death so…” 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JT5Fjjtdwu — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 14, 2022

“I don’t know. It’s really the Internet world. Because outside of there, it was nothing negative for the most part. Most of it was just thinking about my kids,” Beasley noted, mentioning how his seven-year-old son couldn’t go to a kid’s birthday party because “his mom didn’t like me.”

“Like I said, I just wanted to right a lot of wrongs around here. Be with the teammates. Play football again. And just get to football.”

Numerous fans expressed on Twitter how absolutely thrilled they were to see the former undrafted player out of SMU back in Buffalo, and after hearing Beasley’s presser, those who were on the fence are now open to giving him a second chance. One fan tweeted, “I hope he stays away from social media. On the field, he makes plays and helps the team. That was missed. The social media stuff was not good. I’m sure the crowd will go nuts when he’s introduced. Screaming ‘BEAS.”

While Beasley sold his $1.2 million Orchard Park home back in October, “I feel like this is the place I belong,” Beasley said on Wednesday. “Being somewhere different for a little bit didn’t feel right to me,” referring to how he announced his retirement after appearing in just two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I’m glad to be back here with all the guys I’m familiar with. I miss them to death, so it’s awesome.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Said ‘It’s Good to Have’ Beasley Back

Following Beasley’s first practice back, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that it’s “good to have him back,” per 13WHAM‘s Dan Fetes. “The Bills have missed him.” Allen also noted that he “can already feel the chemistry coming back” with Beasley.

Josh Allen still remembers the Cole Beasley handshake. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/3nN9A7SEZ4 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 14, 2022

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during his press conference earlier in the day that he had checked in with Allen before inviting Beasley back.

“Josh actually came up to me at some point and said, ‘You talked to Cole?’ And I was like, Yeah I did,’” Beane said. “And he said, ‘what are you thinking?’ And I said, ‘I’m still thinking.’ It’s not just as simple as bringing Cole back, I gotta figure out the roster piece here as well. I said, ‘How well do you think he’ll fit in our room?’ Josh, he felt like everything would be great if we did make the move.”

Will Beasley Be Elevated for Week 15 vs. the Miami Dolphins?

How does Cole Beasley look? See for yourself. #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/BMJauvuhLq — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 14, 2022

Based on videos shared on Twitter from Wednesday’s practice, it appears the veteran receiver has been staying in shape. With McKenzie’s recent struggles in the slot, along with both Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow still on IR, there’s hope Beasley can start contributing sooner rather than later.

Allen said he thinks Beasley will be ready to roll when the Bills (10-3) take on the Miami Dolphins (8-5) on Saturday, December, 17, but the quarterback also noted that “they don’t want to rush him as he gets ramped back up,” per Syracuse.com‘s Matt Parrino.

After watching tapes of Beasley during his brief tenure in Tampa Bay, “He still got his separation, quicks. I trust his hands,” Beane said, per New York Upstate. “We’ll get him back out here. And there’s no promises on either side where his snaps will go to when he’s ready for a game, whether he’s ready for a game this week, whether it’s next week, whatever. It’s just kind of, `Hey, come jump on the team, help us any way you can.’ That’s his mindset, and that’s our mindset.”