Cole Beasley Claps Back at ‘Sensitive’ Bills Fans Over Josh Allen Remark

Cole Beasley is pushing back against “sensitive” Buffalo Bills fans who saw his praise of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as something of a backhanded dig at Josh Allen.

Beasley has been a polarizing figure for Bills fans dating back to his tenure with the team, with the All-Pro wide receiver taking shots at the fanbase at points and some fans digging deep into his statements on Twitter to look for perceived slights. The latest incident came when the free-agent Beasley shared praise for Prescott, his former Cowboys teammate.

“Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with,” Beasley tweeted on June 15. “Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if this is true.”

Some Bills fans interpreted that as a dig at Allen, but Beasley came back with a warning — stop being so sensitive.

Cole Beasley Explains Remark

Beasley took to Twitter on July 1 to share a video from Kellen Moore that also shared some big praise for Prescott. Beasley noted that his own praise of Prescott was in the same vein and not meant to be any kind of slight toward Allen.

“I’m saying…and bills fans think I’m throwing shade but I’m not,” Beasley tweeted. “Dak is just different.”

A commenter then claimed that Beasley “keeps coming” at Bills fans, but the wide receiver clarified that none of his remarks were aimed at the team or his former teammates.

“This is my point. I’m not coming at billsmafia,” Beasley responded. “Y’all get sensitive when I praise any other qb. It’s crazy. Lol”

Beasley has often been a target of Bills fans on Twitter. Back in March, some accused him of “slander” when he shared that he considered Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes the top two quarterbacks in the NFL. Though Beasley did not share any negative remarks toward Allen, some fans took it that way.

“Allen disrespect is crazy too. Numbers don’t lie…” one Bills fan tweeted, not offering numbers to back the argument.

“The Allen slander from Cole Beasely. I never would have expected this,” another fan tweeted. “Absolutely wild you’d say this.”

Cole Beasley Still Wants to Play

After announcing his retirement last season, the Bills coaxed Beasley back to the field in December after a spate of injuries left a void in their wide receiving corps. Beasley said he aims to play in the NFL again this season, but issued an ultimatum of sorts that he would not be waiting for a call beyond the start of the regular season.

“If I’m not in a Training Camp I’m retiring,” Beasley tweeted. “Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that then they don’t want me there.”

While he may be playing again, Beasley didn’t have much hope it would be in Buffalo. After the Bills traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to snag tight end Dalton Kincaid, Beasley predicted that it closed any path he had to rejoin the team.

“I think them drafting that TE in the first round put an end to that man,” Beasley responded to a fan asking on Twitter if he might return to the Bills. “He’s gonna be on the field. It was fun while it lasted though.”