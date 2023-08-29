Former Bills WR Cole Beasley Released by New York Giants

While the Buffalo Bills were focused on whittling their roster down to the 53-man limit by the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, August 29, the team will also be keeping an eye on new prospective players released by other franchises, and one name, in particular, stood out.

Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley signed with the New York Giants this offseason, which wasn’t a huge surprise given the mass exodus of former Bills players to the Meadowlands ever since Brian Daboll, Buffalo’s former offensive coordinator, took over as head coach last offseason.

While there was strong hype that the 34-year-old slot receiver could make the Giants’ active roster, especially after undrafted free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton tore his ACL in their preseason finale, the team ultimately went in a different direction.

WR Cole Beasley is being cut by the Giants, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/18weeiSaIf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 29, 2023

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Beasley won’t be on the initial 53-man roster for the #Giants but is expected to stick around, sources say. Could start back on the practice squad to get fully healthy first.”

Beasley was out for nearly two weeks this month dealing with a quad injury, but The Athletic’s Dan Duggan posted on August 27 that the veteran was “close to 100%” which boosted his shot to make the 53-man roster. And because Beasley was already familiar with Daboll’s offensive scheme, it wouldn’t have been shocking if the 12-year NFL veteran made the team.

Could the Bills Give Cole Beasley Another Look?

WR Cole Beasley is being cut by the New York #Giants #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/bdmtEytUwM — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2023



While much of Bills Mafia would love to get Beasley back, and a roster spot suddenly opened up after Buffalo unexpectedly placed wide receiver Justin Shorter hit injured reserve on Tuesday evening, per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, a return seems highly unlikely.

Beasley had told The Buffalo News in January that he’d “definitely” return for another season with the Bills should he receive an offer, but that didn’t happen. “They had moved on. I kind of figured that when they drafted [Dalton] Kincaid,” he said. “I talked to [Bills general manager Brandon] Beane once, but it wasn’t about coming back, just [telling me] to let him know if I needed anything.”

Beasley signed a one-year, $1.16 million contract with the Giants, which includes zero guaranteed money, per Over the Cap. Therefore, he’s a solid candidate to cut in order for the Giants to put other players on the active roster before placing them on injured reserve. If a player is placed on IR before making the team, he is ineligible to play the entire season.

Because Beasley is a vested veteran, he does not need to go through the waiver system after his release, which means he’s free to sign with another team right away. However, the consensus from several analysts across the league is that Beasley will remain in the Meadowlands.

USA Today’s Art Stapleton posted, “Expectation is that #NYGiants will use some roster gymnastics to keep Cole Beasley here. He’s not subject to waivers, so as I’ve reported in the last few days, team brass can re-sign him tomorrow when the numbers’ game settles down, either to 53 or the PS to start the year.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen Said He’s Wanted to Sign Cole Beasley for A Long While

Most receptions out of the slot since 2019 🥇 Cooper Kupp: 244

🥈 Cole Beasley: 218 pic.twitter.com/opEYfSAfd7 — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) February 7, 2022



Based on recent comments by Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who worked as an exec in the Bills’ front office from 2017 to 2021, it seems the team will want to keep the veteran around.

“We tried to get him here a couple of times, and it just didn’t work out for various reasons, but we’re excited to have him here [now],” Schoen told The Buffalo News in a story published August 2. “I knew he still wanted to play. He worked out for us and looked good so we signed him.”

Beasley told the outlet that he turned down the opportunity to play with the Giants last season; now, he said, he feels confident that this was the right move for him. “I already know the offense and I know what [Daboll] is about, and I know what the culture is about. I knew I would have a good time playing football here.”