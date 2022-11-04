Ex-NFL WR Cole Beasley Takes Dig at Bills While Defending Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley is apparently still sore over his breakup with the Buffalo Bills.

The now-retired NFL wide receiver took a dig at this former team on Twitter, part of a thread where he defended suspended NBA star Kyrie Irving. Beasley has been candid about the messy ending to his time in Buffalo, where he asked for a trade before ultimately being released, and made it clear that he still harbors some bad feelings toward Buffalo.

Beasley Happy to be Done With the Bills

Shortly after news broke that the Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving indefinitely for actions seen as being anti-semitic, Beasley took to Twitter to defend him and claim that players aren’t given the right to speak their minds.

“Won’t miss this part of professional sports. ‘Be you’ they say. Yea alright…” Beasley wrote, quoting a tweet about Irving’s suspension.

Won’t miss this part of professional sports. “Be you” they say. Yea alright… https://t.co/5zmLGuFDY5 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 4, 2022

The Nets announced that Irving was suspended indefinitely for what they called his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Beasley’s final season in Buffalo was marked with controversy as publicly questioned both the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL’s treatment of unvaccinated players. ESPN’s Chris Mortensen later reported that Beasley was fined close to $100,000 for violations of league protocol regarding unvaccinated players.

Beasley asked the Bills for a trade last offseason, but the team ultimately released him on March 17 after failing to find a trade partner. The 33-year-old briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, appearing in two games before announcing his retirement.

The receiver seems to still harbor some ill will toward the Bills. When a Twitter user responded to his tweet about Irving to write, “I’m glad you aren’t in bflo,” Beasley said he shared the sentiment.

“You and me both,” he replied.

Bills fans didn’t take too kindly to the dig, with many taking to Twitter to respond to his offhand criticism of the team.

“So we’re totally done with Cole Beasley, right? Like that ship has officially zoomed off into the hellscape?” one fan tweeted.

Others criticized his take on Irving, which they saw as misguided.

“Cole Beasley apparently lamenting the fact that you can’t openly support and spread anti-semitism without repercussions from your employer is one helluva position to take,” tweeted Chicago Bears writer Patrick Sheldon. “But here we are.”

Beasley Bitter Over Bills Tenure

This is not the first time that Beasley has openly criticized the Bills over the end of his tenure. On August 28, he took to Twitter to reply to a clip of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In the appearance, Rodgers claimed that the NFL sent a “Fauci stooge” to speak pressure members of the Packers into getting vaccinated.

Beasley noted that the Bills did something similar, while also calling on a Bills legend to help convince them.

“Same ‘stooge’ came to the bills along w/ Bruce smith telling us we didn’t care about winning or our teammates if we didn’t get the vaccine,” Beasley tweeted. “I didn’t get Covid until the nfl stopped testing all the vaxxed players because they all were getting it.”