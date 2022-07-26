Former Bills WR Wants ‘Significant Money’ in New Deal: NFL Insider

The Buffalo Bills successfully pulled off a meaningful restructure this offseason to become a top contender to win the Super Bowl, but it didn’t come without some tough decisions, which included letting go of veteran Cole Beasley.

Back in March, the 33-year-old wide receiver sought permission from the Bills to seek a trade, but no offers came to fruition. That same month, Buffalo released Beasley which saved the team $6.1 million in cap space, freeing up cash for the Bills to sign superstar linebacker Von Miller.

On Tuesday, July 26, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo gave an update on Beasley’s status, reporting that it’s not a lack of offers that has kept the controversial veteran from signing a new deal, but the receiver’s high standards.

“There was a possibility that he was going to return to Buffalo, but there were a lot of moving parts for Cole Beasley, that’s why he became a free agent,” Garafolo says. “There is, I’m told, significant interest across the league, it’s just a matter of waiting for the right opportunity, significant money – he’s not just going to play for a veteran’s minimum deal. So Beasley continues to weight options.”

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

Garafolo mentions that there’s a chance Beasley could follow former Bills offensive coordinator and executive Joe Schoen to the Meadowlands, “You’d be wise to think that there’s a little bit of interest from the Giants,” he says. “There are other teams as well, but certainly playing for a contender is going to be something else that Beasley’s going to be looking for.”

As for a possible time frame for when Beasley makes a decision, “I think he signs in the next couple of weeks, sometime during training camp,” the NFL reporter says. “And by the way there’s no more covid protocols for any team, so there’s no issue there.”

Garafolo’s Report was Met With Mixed Reactions From Fans

The update on Beasley was met with mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While some people are excited to see where the receiver lands, others believe Garafalo was basically feeding Beasley’s agent’s promotional words out into the media, especially after the veteran retweeted the clip with a winky-face emoji.

“Team leader. He’ll land somewhere that can use his awesomeness,” one man wrote, ” while aother person commented, “Lots of agents tellin lies. Nfl network promotes thst lie. No one wants to sign this whack job.”

One woman tweeted to Beasley, “I’ll miss seeing you play for the Bills but I will continue to cheer for you, no matter where you go! Much love bro! Thank you for being you!❤️💙.”

As Garafolo mentions, covid protocols are no longer a prohibitive issue in the NFL, but Beasley’s refusal to get vaccinated and his defiant stance on the situation especially after he contracted COVID-19, has not been forgotten. “Nobody wants his selfish a**,” one man commented, while another person joked, “Would you say he’s doing his own research on potential landing spots?”

Beasley Said He’d Return to Play with the Dallas Cowboys

When Beasley was asked if he would want to return to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, the SMU alum tweeted, “To play with Dak I would,” referring to the team’s starting quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Dallas native signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and played there until he signed with the Bills in 2019.

To play with Dak I would. https://t.co/Qeuj9bYinK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 26, 2022

Beasley still has some formidable game left in the tank. In 2019, Beasley recorded 67 receptions for 778 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards with four touchdowns. This past season, Beasley once again caught 82 receptions, but for 693 yards and only one touchdown. However, his yards per catch (8.45) was the worst of his career.

