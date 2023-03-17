Bills Fans Call Out Cole Beasley for ‘Slander’ Toward Josh Allen

Some Buffalo Bills fans are not happy with wide receiver Cole Beasley after taking what they saw as a dig at quarterback Josh Allen.

Beasley took to Twitter to stick up for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who remains in limbo as the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets work toward a trade. In defending Rodgers, Beasley also revealed his hierarchy of NFL quarterbacks, a top two that did not include the Bills quarterback.

Cole Beasley Defends Statement on Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen

Rodgers opened up this week about the slow progress of his expected trade, saying he believes the Packers are holding up the process with their asking price to the Jets. Appearing on the “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 15, Rodgers emphasized that he’s not standing in the way of the process and that he wants to play for the Jets.

“I haven’t been holding anything up at this point,” Rodgers said. “It’s been the compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me.”

Beasley took to Twitter to stand up for Rodgers, saying the future Hall of Famer is being disrespected in the process. He added that Rodgers is the second-best quarterback in the league right now, behind only Patrick Mahomes.

“Only qb in the entire league you can put in front of Rodgers right now is Mahomes and that is it,” Beasley tweeted. “The disrespect is crazy.”

Aaron Rodgers with a message to Green Bay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/38OYzZdetz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 15, 2023

Some Bills fans took issue with Beasley’s ranking, calling out the now free-agent wide receiver for what they saw as a dig at Allen.

“Allen disrespect is crazy too. Numbers don’t lie…” one Bills fan replied on Twitter.

Beasley responded to another fan who accused him of “slander,” saying he didn’t mean to take a shot at the Bills quarterback.

“I’m not slandering Allen. Josh is definitely up there,” Beasley replied on Twitter.

But Beasley also pushed back when another fan claimed that Allen revitalized Beasley’s career.

“I didn’t disrespect anybody. He’s a top 3 qb in the league,” Beasley tweeted. “As for me, I got paid by buffalo because of my career in Dallas. My best season was with Dak in 2016. Check the tape.”

Beasley’s best statistical year came with the Bills in 2020, when he set career highs in receptions (82) and yards (967). His career high in touchdowns also came with the Bills when he caught six in 2019.

Cole Beasley’s Strained Relationship With Bills Fans

Beasley had a difficult relationship with Bills fans at times during his tenure in Buffalo. In 2021, he accused fans of booing him during home games, though some fans pushed back and said they were chanting “Bease” instead.

Beasley asked for a trade last offseason and was ultimately released when the Bills couldn’t find a trade partner. After a short stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the season, Beasley announced his retirement but came back to the Bills in December.

Speaking to reporters upon his return, Beasley said he could have handled the situation better but was still excited to come back and play for Bills fans again.

“Im glad to be back here with all the guys I’m familiar with and…ya know…I missed em to death so…” 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JT5Fjjtdwu — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 14, 2022

“There were some times last year where I would get some stuff from people and it would be a little frustrating just because before, it wasn’t like that,” Beasley said. “So, it was a change. Nobody’s perfect. I didn’t handle everything how way I wanted to. A lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back, as well.”