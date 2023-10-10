Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley Returns From IR in Time to Face Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will see many familiar faces when they host the New York Giants on Sunday night, and former wide receiver Cole Beasley could be one of them.

The slot receiver, who spent parts of four seasons in Buffalo, signed with the Giants this offseason and landed on their practice squad but started the season on injured reserve. Beasley now has the chance to return, meaning he could potentially face his former team in a primetime game.

Giants Bring Cole Beasley Back

As Pro Football Talk reported, the Giants designated Beasley to return from the practice squad injured reserve list on October 10. While it is not clear if the Giants will choose to elevate Beasley to the active roster for Sunday’s game, his return from injury could coincide with a return to Buffalo.

Beasley played for the Bills from 2019 to 2021, then asked for a trade in early 2022 before ultimately being released in March of that year. He had a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring, but the Bills coaxed him out of retirement in December after a spate of injuries cut into their depth in the receiving corps.

Earlier today, the Giants designated veteran WR Cole Beasley to return to the practice squad injured reserve. The Giants also signed former Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste to the practice squad. To make room, the Giants released WR Cam Sims and CB Amani Oruwariye from the practice… pic.twitter.com/T4jSZdojbY — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) October 11, 2023

The Bills opted not to bring Beasley back in free agency, and the slot receiver expressed some animosity toward the organization in an in interview with Outkick. Beasley said he believed things changed within the organization after he chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was different in the organization, it was different in the facility and it was different with the fans as well,” Beasley said. “I went from, like my first year there, I loved Buffalo and I found my love for football again there. And I appreciated that. But once COVID hit, all that kind of changed.”

Beasley did keep close ties with some of his former teammates, spending the offseason working out with Bills receiver Gabe Davis and linebacker Matt Milano.

Bills Could See Another Former Player

The Giants brought on a number of former Bills players after onetime Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll became the head coach and Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen was named GM.

One of those former players, onetime starter Tyrod Taylor, could be in line to start against the Bills after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury. Jones told reporters this week that he is in some pain, but held back from saying how much time he would miss.

“I think I’m certainly in some pain, physical game. So I’ll meet with the doctors and trainers and then go from there,” Jones said, via USA Today’s Giants Wire. “I’ve certainly dealt with a similar issue. Like I said, I’ll meet with the doctors and trainers and go from there.”

Daboll also spoke out on the injury, but also held off from making any firm commitment about whether Jones might be able to play against the Bills.

“I just saw him when I came in. He was sitting at his locker. I asked how he was doing, and he said, ‘I’ll be OK.’ That’s what he said,” Daboll said. “Got hit pretty good. He’s been getting hit quite a bit.”