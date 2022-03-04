Bills WR Cole Beasley Granted Permission to Seek Trade: Report

Because the Buffalo Bills are hard up against the salary cap, they can’t afford to bring back all the players set to hit free agency this offseason, and over the past few months, Cole Beasley‘s name has been popping up as the team’s most likely cap casualty.

Beasley, who turns 33 in April, is due to count $7.6 million against the salary cap in 2022, but if he’s released or traded, the Bills could save up to $6.1 million in cap space.

While he’s still a formidable receiver, his production level has taken a considerable dip since Stefon Diggs joined the team in 2020, and the emergence of Gabriel Davis, who became quarterback Josh Allen’s top target in the postseason.

In 2019, Beasley recorded 67 receptions for 778 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards with four touchdowns. This past season, Beasley once again caught 82 receptions, but for 693 yards and only one touchdown. His yards per catch (8.45) was the worst of his career.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Bills have granted permission for WR Cole Beasley to seek a trade, though GM Brandon Beane told me late yesterday the team would welcome him back and “no door has been closed.” pic.twitter.com/NT3wjx6YZR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2022

On Friday, March 4, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills have granted Beasley permission to seek a trade. Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the news on Thursday, per Garafalo. “They approached us. We listened and have allowed them to seek a trade partner,” Beane said.

Here's a look at Cole Beasley at #Bills practice. You can see him in a more limited capacity during WR drill work, just in hoodie. Beasley dealing with rib injury that had him a DNP Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/WO9qEN69AG — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 4, 2021

However, Beane also noted that “no door is closed” for Beasley to return to Buffalo. According to Over The Cap, the Bills — who are currently in the red at $8.1 million over the maximum league-wide cap number — can also create approximately $37.5 million in cap space through simple contract restructures alone.

While the door is open for a possible return, 13 WHAM reporter Mike Catalana believes this latest report is likely the end of Beasley’s career in Buffalo. Catalana tweeted, “In #NFL it usually goes like this * permission to find trade * no trade * player released. And yes I know Beane said Beasley would be welcomed back but this likely means beginning of end of his time with #Bills.”

Beasley Could Remain in Buffalo If Agrees to a Pay Cut

Beasley is set to have a base salary of $4.9 million next season — the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract, and if he’s willing to reduce his pay, there could be room for him on the 2022 roster.

Beane spoke to the media about Beasley on Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “I haven’t really spoken to Cole personally or anything liker that,” Beane said, per The Buffalo News.

“We’ll just take it day by day. We are going to have some tough decisions to make across the roster, whether they’re straight cuts, restructures, extensions. We’re going to look at a lot of areas with these guys as we move forward.”

This is what Brandon Beane said about Cole Beasley on Tuesday when asked about his future with the team from @agetzenberg. It was pretty telling because about a month ago Beane said he expected Beasley would be back @WKBW pic.twitter.com/4V8FvDuntw — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 4, 2022

Beane’s comments earlier this week were in stark contrast to what he said about Beasley during his end-of-season press conference back in January, during which he made it seem likely the former undrafted free agent would be back for another year:

“Cole, he’s still under contract so we didn’t, I didn’t, sit down with Cole at the end and see where he was at or things like that, but I would anticipate Cole being back,” Beane said.

There’s a Lot of Hype of the Bills Drafting a WR in the First Round of the NFL Draft

If there's no Beasley, I would expect a mid-level vet and a 1st or 2nd round guy. Berrios and Skyy Moore?

Cedrick Wilson and Jameson Williams? https://t.co/D4QGi9d2Rl — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) March 4, 2022

If receivers Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow, and Emmanuel Sanders are lost in free agency (or possible retirement), and Beasley accepts a trade, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Bills look to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams has already met with the Bills, and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller said Buffalo should nab him if he slides to No. 25.

“It’s feasible that he’s there and if so, Brandon [Beane] should turn [the card in] faster than when they picked Josh Allen,” Miller told 7 ABC. “It should be the fastest pick in NFL history because he is perfect for that offense.”

The Bills have not drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2014 when they selected Sammy Watkins as their No.4 overall pick

